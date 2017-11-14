DTM Cars Demonstrated At Motegi Super GT Finale

After the demonstration laps by Super GT car from Nissan and Toyota at the DTM season finale last month the favour was returned at Super GT’s finale last weekend at Motegi with cars from all three of the current DTM factory teams on track in demo runs together with their Super GT counterparts.

Loïc Duval, Augusto Farfus and Maro Engel drove their (respectively) Audi, BMW and Mercedes Benz as the slow, slow, quick, quick, slow cycle of talks around future collaboration between the two Series and a future Class One Series, gained a little more momentum.