SMP Racing’s BR1 LMP1 Set For Bahrain Launch

The official launch of BR1, the first ever Russian flagged LMP1 prototype, and bound, under the SMP Racing banner, for the 2018/19 FIA WEC, will be unveiled in the Bahrain WEC paddock on Friday.

Boris Rotenberg, President of BR Engineering will be on hand, together with members of the design team, to show the first of the new breed of 2018 LMP1s.

The car is set to be campaigned in the WEC, which, in the coming season, includes both the 2018 and 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours, with the assistance of ART Grand Prix with a pair of cars expected to race for the season. The car has been testing, and is expected to race, powered by the AER P60 twin turbo V6.

Further announcements are also expected in Bahrain around proposed entries in more than one class for the 2018/19 season.