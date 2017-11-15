6H Bahrain Preview: LMP2 & GTE Titles Go Down To The Wire

This is it folks, the final WEC race of the season, and the final round of the series for the foreseeable future in its current form, before the winterized ‘Super Season’ format takes over in 2018.

It’s also the last scheduled race at the Bahrain International Circuit, the Sakhir-based circuit which has played host to many memorable WEC races since its inaugural season in 2012 not making the cut for 2018/19.

For the end of this current era, there’s been plenty of storylines in each of the classes. And plenty of title battles to be settled. It should be a weekend to remember, and a fitting end to what has been yet another memorable season in the WEC’s six-year history.

Here’s what you should look out for from the 26-car field, in the FIA WEC’s 50th race:

Last dance in LMP1 for Porsche

The only class settled in the points tally ahead of the finale is LMP1, Porsche LMP Team winning the Manufacturers Crown, with its drivers Earl Bamber, Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley taking the Drivers World Championship in the process.

That’s not to say that there will be no interest in the LMP1 division in the final race, as it is, of course, the final race for Porsche’s LMP1 team. After four seasons, the Stuttgart brand’s Hybrid prototype era is coming to a close, after three straight sweeps of both Le Mans and the WEC titles.

It will be an emotional time for the team, especially those, like Bernhard, who have been there since the beginning, and developed the 919 from a humble underdog, to a dominant, and at times, untouchable machine.

Toyota meanwhile, will be playing for pride. While it’s not decided yet, its LMP1 team looks set to continue in the ‘Super Season’; the benefits in R&D clearly still there and a new-look privateer-dominated class enough to bring it back.

There’s no titles to win, but a victory in Bahrain would push them past Porsche in the season’s win tally 5-4, after wins at Silverstone and Spa to open the season, and recently, Fuji and Shanghai to bring them level. The updated aero kit at Shanghai appeared to make a difference, the TS050 HYBRID looking as competitive as ever with Porsche.

There’s no titles to win, but a victory in Bahrain would push them past Porsche in the season’s win tally 5-4

If that advantage is still present in the middle east, it’ll be a close one between the two LMP giants one final time.

Jackie Chan DC vs Vaillante Rebellion vs Alpine in LMP2

LMP2 in 2017, while lacking variety in chassis, has proved to be arguably the most trilling season in the class’ history, the newer, faster prototypes proving to be a hit with drivers and fans alike. The title race too has turned into a thriller (after looking like a formality at one point), and looks set to reach its crescendo at Bahrain.

There’s three sets of protagonists in the Drivers and Teams title race. Leading the standings, remarkably for the first time after winning at Shanghai, are Rebellion’s #31 full-season duo of Bruno Senna, and Julien Canal, who in a stunning turnaround, have won three of the last four races, and lead the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing crew by four points.

Ho Pin Tung, Oliver Jarvis and Thomas Laurent in the #38, who during Shanghai were set to extend their lead by taking the win, ended up finishing fourth after a massive swing in fortunes when Tung collided with Nico Muller in the G-Drive ORECA towards the end.

The other contender is Gustavo Menezes in the Signatech Alpine A470. The American, the only driver to contest the full season in the car, is mathematically still in with a chance at winning, in part due to three second place finishes the flyaway rounds and a win at COTA. But, with a 22-point deficit to overcome, he’d have to win, and have bad luck strike both his rivals to take the title.

LMP2 in 2017, while lacking variety in chassis, has proved to be arguably the most trilling season in the class’ history

Elsewhere in the class, there’s only one notable change to the entry. In the G-Drive Racing ORECA, out is Nico Muller, in is ex-Audi LMP1 star Loic Duval, who needs no introduction; he’s back for the first time since the conclusion of last season.

The 2013 FIA WEC World Champion, will join Roman Rusinov, and Léo Roussel, who is back for a second appearance with the team, after impressing mightily with his pace during qualifying and (what turned out to be a disjointed) race for the team.

Who will take the spoils in Pro?

Like LMP2, GTE Pro’s title battle is also close, with representatives from Ford, Ferrari and Porsche all in with a shout. The only championship decided is the Manufacturers World Title, which went the way of Ferrari at Bahrain.

In the Drivers rankings, the James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari saw their advantage at the top take a hit in China by Frédéric Makowiecki and Richard Lietz in the #91 Porsche. There’s just two points between them now, impressive, considering the Porsche 911 RSR hasn’t taken a win this year.

And after winning in Shanghai, Ford’s British duo of Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell are still in the game, the #67 duo now just 7.5 points behind.

The Teams championship in Pro though is slightly different, the #51 leading the #91 by 13 points, the #67 two points further adrift in third.

Elsewhere in the class, Aston Martin Racing’s weekend will be worth tracking; the British team giving the Vantage GTE a final send-off in the top class. DSC believes too, that it may be the team’s last weekend with Dunlop as a Technical Partner in Pro, Michelin the apparent choice for 2018.

It’s been a strange season for AMR post Le Mans, the performance levels of the Vantages varying massively. The #97 has struggled throughout, while the #95 ‘Dane Train’ has had flashes, winning in Mexico and taking pole in Shanghai before fading in the race.

The team has had a BoP change for the finale though, with a 5kg weight break and a 0.2mm larger restricted. Whether that’ll be enough for them to give the Vantage one last hurrah at the top though, is not yet clear.

A title for Dalla Lana and co in AM?

Before the weekend in Shaghai last time out, Dempsey Proton Porsche’s Marvin Dienst, Matteo Cairoli and Christian Ried and Aston Martin Racing’s, Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, Mathias Lauda, were level on points, with Clearwater still close behind.

With a healthy advantage, can the #98 finally take that elusive GTE Am championship win?

After another six hours of racing in Asia though, the pendulum swung the way of Aston Martin Racing, Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda scoring the team’s 50th WEC win, opening up a 10-point advantage. With a healthy advantage, can the #98 finally take that elusive GTE Am championship win?

Behind the Dempsey boys, after a tough race in Shanghai, Keita Sawa, Weng Sun Mok and Matt Griffin in the Clearwater Racing Ferrari are still in with a chance, but now 20 points behind the leaders. Whatever happens though it’s still been an incredibly impressive debut season for the Singaporean outfit, which DSC hopes will return in 2018.

In the five-car class, there’s just one driver change, Gulf Racing UK’s team owner Mike Wainwright rejoining the team in place of Khaled Al Qubaisi who enjoyed a second place finish with Ben Barker and Nick Foster in China (the team’s strongest ever finish). Wainwright rejoins the team after skipping the Asian leg, and will hope to finish the year on a high.

Saturday’s 6 Hours of Bahrain is set to get underway at 16:00 local time in Bahrain.

ENTRY LIST >>>