LMP3 News Notebook: VdeV, 6H di Roma, Ligier’s 100th JS P3

100th Ligier JSP3

The extraordinary growth of LMP3, and in particular the Ligier JSP3 continues – Ligier have just delivered the 100th JS P3 (above), to new for 2018 outfit Sarrazin Motorsport – owned by Stephane Sarrazin, and bound for the 2018 European Le Mans Series.

Inter Europol Lift VdeV Title Again

Jakub ‘Kuba’ Smiechowski has taken a second consecutive LMP3 VdeV Endurance Series title together with debuting Champion Hendrik Still for Inter Europol Competition!

Smiechowski could have stood as sole title holder but as luck would have it the dropped score allowed for the season saw Kuba drop precisely the score he added away from Still’s company on the one weekend his team-mate missed during the season, May’s race at Paul Ricard.

The title was sealed with second place in Estoril for the #22 Ligier JS P3.

AF Corse Take 6H di Roma Win

Piergiusppe Perazzini, Marco Cioci and Mikkel Jensen, in an AF Corse entered Ligier JSP3 took the win in a sparsely populated XXVII Edition of the 6h Di Roma. The AF Corse trio made 215 laps in 6h01’33 “272 at an average of 145,749 km / h.

Second came the Wolf GB08 Tornado of the Avelon Formula with driveng duo Ivan Bellarosa and Guglielmo Belotti.

Another Ligier JS P3 completed the overall podium, Francesco Dracone, Jacopo Baratto and Gabriele Lancieri in the BHK Motorsport car.

First GT car home was the Attempto Racing Huracan GT3 of Aka Arkin, Ulku Umut and Guven Ayhancan

Race Result

1 4 AF Corse (PERAZZINI Piergiuseppe/ CIOCI Marco/ JENSEN Mikkel) LIGIER JSP3 (LMP3) – 215 Laps 6:01.33.272

2 45 AVELON FORMULA (BELLAROSA Ivan/ BELOTTI Guglielmo) WOLF GB08 T (CN) +1 lap

3 735 BHK MOTORSPORT (DRACONE Francesco/ BARATTO Jacopo/ LANCIERI Gabriele) LIGIER JSP3 (LMP3) +2 laps

4 134 RGP MOTORSPORT (INGLESSIS Ioannis/ CENCETTI Marco/ VISENTIN Luca) LIGIER JSP3 (LMP3) + 5 laps

5 6 ATTEMPTO RACING ( ARKIN Aka/ UMUT Ulku/ AYHANCAN Guven) Lamborghini Huracan GT3 + 11 laps

6 3 MDC SPORTS (ZUMSTEIN Manuel/ ZUMSTEIN Adrian/ ZUMSTEIN Phillipp) Mercedes AMG GT3 +11 laps

7 1 BORUSAN OTOMOTI (BITER Aytac/ KOCABIYIK Levent/ AYHAN Fatih) BMW Z4 GT3 + 11 laps

8 88 PIRRI LUCA ITA LP RACING (CUNEO Filippo/ MAGNONI Niccolo/ PIRRI Luca) Norma FC (CN) + 12 laps

9 8 CERESOLI MAURIZ ITA COMPOSIT MOT (TANAKA Satoshi/ CERESOLI Maurizio) Ferrari 458 GT3 + 19 laps

10 5 EBAM GEDIK MOTO (MUTLUBAS Ahmet/ GEDIK Yagiz/ GERMIRLI Ayhan/ SAYGILI Bilal) BMW Z4 GT3 +20 laps

11 38 AUTORLANDO SPOR (BOSSINI Giacomo/ BOSSINI Matteo/ BOSSINI Paolo) Porsche 997 GT3 + 21 laps

12 49 SCARPELLINI CAR RACEVENT ASD (SCARPELLINI Carlo/ BIOLGHINI Pablo/ SPIRIDONOV Mihail) Porsche 997 GT3 Cup + 42 laps

13 95 DI CANOSSA LODO EMOTION MOTO (MASTROBERADINO Antonio/LEPORELLI Renato/DI CANOSSA Lodovico) Wolf GB08 (CN) + 45 laps

14 10 REVELLO ALESSAN (REVELLO Alessandro/ VITA Filippo) SEAT Leon + 47 laps

15 11 AMADUZZI DAVIDE EMOTION MOTO (AMADUZZI Davide/ “PACO”/ “CHECCO MALAVASI”) WOLF GB08 (CN) + 63 laps