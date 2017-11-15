6H Bahrain: Wednesday Paddock Notes

Porsche says thank you

Porsche retires its all conquering 919 Hybrid from competition after this weekend’s final round of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship. To mark the occasion both cars have had the names of every person who has worked on the programme added to a special tribute livery.

(Pics from Porsche and FIA WEC Twitter feeds)

WEC’s most successful car retires from GTE Pro

Also set to make its last start in GTE Pro is the Aston Martin Vantage GTE, by far the WEC’s most successful car with 36 class wins, 14 of them in Pro, the remainder a record setting number in GTE Am, a total that could still increase, beyond any success this weekend in Bahrain, the 2016 ‘Evo’ version of the car set to remain as the weapon of choice (or necessity) for AMR and its customers in GTE Am for the ‘Super Season in 2018/19.

The Vantage GTE’s replacement meanwhile is set for a ‘reveal’ alongside its road car cousin, next Tuesday in Central London.