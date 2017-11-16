50 Up, Part 1: A Statistical Look At LMP1 After The WEC’s First 49 Races

Since the start of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2012 the World Championship has held 49 events. Bahrain, the season finale for the 2017 season will see the half century chalked up – a 43th six-hour event to add to the six editions of the Le Mans 24 Hours, and a single Sebring 12 Hours (in 2012, the very first WEC event).

The WEC has visited 10 different circuits in the first six seasons, with Le Mans, Silverstone, Spa Francorchamps, Fuji, Shanghai and Bahrain being ever presents thus far, though Bahrain sees its last event (for now at least) at this 50th race.

Sebring welcomed the first ever WEC event with CoTA taking the baton for the US round thereafter, Interlagos saw three WEC races from 2012-14 before being replaced on the calendar by the Nürburgring. Mexico City played host to races in 2016 and 2017 as the Championship expanded to nine rounds. In addition to that, the WEC caravan has had Prologue tests at Paul Ricard, and, this year at Monza too.

Over those six seasons we’ve seen races in the blazing sunshine, pouring rain, mist, fog, snow, a race that ‘never was’ (Fuji in 2013). There’s been incidents, accidents, controversy, jubilation and bizarreness aplenty. We’ve seen champions crowned, technology blossom and some phenomenal racing.

With that in mind, here are the numbers and the names behind the story so far, in LMP1:

LMP1

Three different Manufacturers have been crowned Champions, Audi (2012, 2013), Toyota (2014) and Porsche (2015, 2016 & 2017).

15 different drivers have taken the World Drivers Championship: Andre Lotterer, Benoit Treluyer and Marcel Fässler in the inaugural 2012 season, Tom Kristensen, Allan McNish and Loic Duval in 2013, Anthony Davidson and Sebastian Buemi in 2014, Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley in 2015, Marc Lieb, Neel Jani and Romain Dumas in 2016 and Earl Bamber,

Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard this season. Messrs Hartley and Bernhard are therefore the only two-time champions.

In addition to the World Champions above, Dindo Capello, Mike Conway, Lucas di Grassi, Nico Hülkenberg, Marc Gene, Oliver Jarvis, Kamui Kobayashi, Nico Lapierre, Kazuki Nakajima, Stephane Sarrazin, Nick Tandy and Alex Wurz have all won at least one FIA WEC race.

Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard have now won a record 12 FIA WEC races overall.

Andre Lotterer is one of only three drivers that has featured on the entry list for every single FIA WEC race.

Audi has 17 overall wins, tied with Porsche for the most after its win in the USA this year. Toyota is close behind with 15 following its pair of victories in Asia over the past month.

Porsche meanwhile, stands alone with a record three FIA WEC World Manufacturers titles and 20 Pole Positions.

Aside from the big three the only other factory to compete in the LMP1 category was Nissan, with the ill-starred GT-R LM at Le Mans in 2015.

LMP1 Privateer

Rebellion Racing won the LMP1 Privateer Trophy every year since it’s inception until 2016 with Lola Toyota, Rebellion R-One Toyota and Rebellion R-One AER machinery, all involved in successful campaigns.

Mathias Beche, Nico Prost, Nick Heidfeld took the Drivers title in 2014, Beche and Prost repeating the feat the following year and Dominik Kraihamer, Mathéo Tuscher and Alexandre Imperatori took the final drivers title in 2016.

Nico Prost holds the class winning record at 17 LMP1 Privateer wins.

Daniel Abt, Andrea Belicchi, Marco Bonanomi, Jean Christophe Bouillon, Cong Fu Cheng, Manu Collard, Neel Jani, Julien Jousse, Pierre Kaffer, Jonny Kane, Fabio Leimer, Nick Leventis, Neslon Piquet Jr, Harold Primat, James Rossiter, Simon Trummer, Ho-Pin Tung, Danny Watts and Oliver Webb, have all taken class wins in LMP1 Privateer in addition to the class title winners above.

And in addition to Lola and Rebellion chassis (Rebellion’s R-One having taken a record 17 wins), CLM/ Enso, HPD and Pescarolo chassis have also taken class wins; Pescarolo in the very first WEC race at Sebring in 2012.

Rebellion has a record 32 wins as a team, alongside wins too for ByKolles, Strakka Racing and Pescarolo Sport.

JRM (HPD) and OAK Racing (Pescarolo) also took part in WEC 6 hour (and 12 Hour races).

Tyre wise in LMP1, Michelin has won all the FIA WEC LMP1 titles and six Le Mans wins since the WEC’s inception.

The only competition for the French brand has been from Dunlop, which supplied LMP1 Privateer outfits over the years, and won the LMP1 Privateer title in 2015, Michelin taking the honours in each of the other five seasons.