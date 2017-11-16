Owen Re-Signs With United For 2018 Le Mans & ELMS Campaign

United Autosports has confirmed that Will Owen has re-signed with it for a second European Le Mans Series season and run in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2018, should the team be granted an entry.

Owen will drive a Ligier JS P217 once again in both, after impressing in his debut campaign with the Anglo-American outfit this year, finishing runner up in the ELMS title race, winning two races with Hugo de Sadeleer and Filipe Albuquerque in the process. The trio also finished fourth in class, and fifth overall at Le Mans his and the team’s maiden Le Mans 24 Hours outing.

This adds to Owens previously-announced 2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona drive with the team, where he will race alongside Paul Di Resta and two unconfirmed co-drivers

“After one of the best seasons of my life, I am ecstatic to be signing with United again for 2018,” Owen said. “Many can see from the outside how successful United Autosports is, but the greatness of the team goes much deeper than that. It’s nice to be able to continue the good relationships that we have started this year.

“The ELMS next year will be at least as competitive as it has been in 2017, so we will have to step up our game as a team to continue winning.

“I am confident that we can go beyond that and even what we imagined at the start of 2017. Having a second car to work with will also be an advantage for everyone. All the drivers will be able to work together to make our package the best it can be.

“The start of the season is still a long way away from now, but preparation is already beginning.”

His ELMS teammates for 2018 will also be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2018 European Le Mans Series season is set to get underway at Paul Ricard on April 14-15.