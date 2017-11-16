The First 49 WEC Races, In Pictures

On the eve of the 50th FIA World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain, DSC’s snappers went through the archives and selected some of their favourite shots, one from each of the first 49 rounds. It’s been quite a journey, here’s to the next 50!
1. Sebring 2012: The WEC gets off to a flying start with a combined race with the ALMS
2. Spa 2012: Romain Dumas celebrates after winning the first WEC 6 Hours of Spa
3. Le Mans 2012: The ill-fated Nissan Deltawing pushes on at La Sarthe
4. Silverstone 2012: After joining the party at Le Mans, Toyota makes its first six-hour WEC race start in the UK
5. Interlagos 2012: The WEC visits Brazil for the first time, Toyota takes its first win
6. Bahrain 2012: Red-hot Bahrain, that season in September!
7. Fuji 2012: The GTE train rolls through Japan
8. Shanghai 2012: Humble beginnings for the WEC in China, the final round of the inaugural season
9. Silverstone 2013: Allan McNish wins his first Tourist Trophy with Loic Duval and Tom Kristensen
10. Spa 2013: A moment for 8Star and G-Drive Racing at Malmedy
11. Le Mans 2013: Kristensen wins his ninth Le Mans, Allan Simonsen passes
12. Interlagos 2013: Oak Racing’s art car visits Interlagos
13. CoTA 2013: The WEC returns to the USA, this time in Texas
14. Fuji 2013: The race that never was
15. Shanghai 2013: World Champions! Tom Kristensen, Loic Duval and Allan McNIsh seal it in Shanghai
16. Bahrain 2013: Second win of the season for Toyota (after Fuji) in the finale at Sakhir
17. Silverstone 2014: AF Corse off to a fiery start in the Silverstone season opener
18. Spa 2014:Toyota wins at Spa starting the season with a pair of wins, before heading to Le Mans as the favourite
19. Le Mans 2014: After heartbreak for Toyota and drama for Porsche, Audi takes its 13th Le Mans win
20. CoTA 2014: Porsche battles through the rain, in Texas!
21. Fuji 2014: Who wants an autograph? The fans never disappoint in Japan
22. Shanghai 2014: Toyota one step closer to being crowned World Champion
23. Bahrain 2014: Halt! Toyota wins the Drivers World Championship in Bahrain.
24. Interlagos 2014: Toyota seals the Manufacturers championship, Porsche takes its first win, in the WEC’s final trip to Brazil
25. Silverstone 2015: Strakka debuts its fan-favourite DOME S103
26. Spa 2015: Porsche’s 919 Hybrid powers into La Source
27. Le Mans 2015: Porsche wins its 17th Le Mans 24 Hours after a titanic battle with Audi and Toyota
28. Nurburgring 2015: Fans gather for the WEC’s Nurburgring debut, where Mark Webber scored his first WEC win
29. CoTA 2015: The WEC pit lane in the fading light at Austin
30. Fuji 2015: The streak continues, Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard win their third straight race
31. Shanghai 2015: Webber dives in for a stint, en route to a fourth consecutive victory
32. Bahrain 2015: Hartley, Bernhard and Webber celebrate in style, after being crowned 2015 FIA World LMP1 Champions
33. Silverstone 2016: ByKolles’ CLM battles the snow at Silverstone
34. Spa 2016: LMP1 on parade at the start of what turned into arguably the most chaotic six hours of racing in WEC history
35. Le Mans 2016: Night Qualifying at La Sarthe. Porsche later took win number 18, in a race that will be remembered for the heartbreak Toyota suffered in the closing minutes
36. Nurburgring 2016: TOYOTA! James Moy’s dream shot in Germany!
37. Mexico 2016: A large crowd assembles for the WEC’s first visit to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
38. CoTA 2016: Chip Ganassi Ford’s UK arm visits the states for the first time
39. Fuji 2016: Fuji San looking fine
40. Shanghai 2016: Downtown Dempsey (Proton)
41. Bahrain 2016: After 18 years of sportscar service, Audi Sport says goodbye, with a win in the desert
42. Silverstone 2017: The post-Audi era begins…
43. Spa 2017: Spirit of Race and G-Drive Racing get the fireworks out in Belgium
44. Le Mans 2017: JMW, en route to winning GTE Am at Le Mans in its 488 GTE debut. Elsewhere, Porsche were victorious overall and Aston Martin won GTE Pro in dramatic fashion
45. Nurburgring 2017: Porsche stays unbeaten on home ground with a third straight LMP1 victory at the ‘Ring
46. Mexico 2017: After announcing its LMP1 exit, Porsche wins in Mexico City
47. CoTA 2017: With Sebring put back on the calendar for 2018/19, the WEC travels to Austin for a final time
48. Fuji 2017: Rain and fog interrupts play in Japan, again
49. Shanghai 2017: Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard win their second FIA WEC World Championship, this time joined by 2015 Le Mans winner Earl Bamber