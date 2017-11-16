Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

The First 49 WEC Races, In Pictures

Photography by David Lord, Andrew Hall and Peter May

On the eve of the 50th FIA World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain, DSC’s snappers went through the archives and selected some of their favourite shots, one from each of the first 49 rounds. It’s been quite a journey, here’s to the next 50!

