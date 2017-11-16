Toyota Fastest In FP2, Aston Sets The Pace In Pro At Bahrain

Toyota Gazoo Racing continued its fast start to the 6 Hours of Bahrain weekend, finishing Free Practice 2 first and second on the timing screens, the best lap this time in the darkness a 1:40.095, set by Kazuki Nakajima. It was over two seconds quicker than the quickest lap set in FP1, a 1:42.313 by Mike Conway.

Second in the running was the #7 which topped FP1, Jose Maria Lopez reeling off a 1:40.693. The best of the Porsches was the #2, which ended up 0.678 off the top time.

In LMP2 it was a Vaillante Rebellion 1-2, with Bruno Senna putting the championship-leading #31 atop the screens this time with a 1:47.664, six tenths faster than the team’s other ORECA 07, which had its best lap completed by FP1 pace setter Nelson Piquet Jnr. The #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA completed the top three with a 1:49.022, ahead of the Signatech Alpine A470 that ended Thursday’s running fourth.

Down in GTE Pro, Aston Martin Racing made it another 1-2 at the head of the times, its #97 leading the #95, Scotsman Jonny Adam the fastest driver in the factory class. Best of the rest was the #71 AF Corse Ferrari in third, the sister #51 ending up fourth. The #67 Ford completed the top five.

After topping the timing sheets in FP1, Dempsey Proton ended up last in GTE Am during FP2, and just under a second off the pace. The fastest of the pack was the Clearwater Racing Ferrari, which finished the day’s running with a 1:59.773 from Matt Griffin; it was the only GTE Am time of the day under the two-minute barrier. The Spirit of Race Ferrari was eventually second, with the Aston Martin Racing Vantage third.

Unlike the first session, which was heavily interrupted by an oil leak from the #67 Ford, FP2 ran with no dramas.

Tomorrow’s action at Bahrain begins at 11:20am with Free Practice 3.