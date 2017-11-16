V8 Racing To Enter Pair Of Camaros In GT4 European Series

Former European GT4 and International GT Open stalwart V8 Racing is set to return to the GT4 European Series next season, with a pair of new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R’s.

The Dutch team will take delivery of both Pratt & Miller-built Camaros before Christmas as it gears up for an assault on the 2018 GT4 European Series and is well under way to confirm both its driver line-ups for the upcoming season. “We’ve already signed up one extremely strong line-up and are closing in on a competitive duo for the second car as well so things are looking good for our comeback”, according to team owner Rick Abresch.

The 2018 season will mark V8 Racing’s return to international competition after successfully competing in GT4 European Series, International GT Open, Creventic 24h series and most recently in the now defunct Renault Sport Trophy until 2016. The team spent 2017 rebuilding after a disastrous fire destroyed V8 Racing’s premises as well as several cars, including its championship-winning previous-generation Camaro GT4’s.

The two V8 Racing Camaro GT4.R’s are the first examples of the already-proven American muscle car to be entered in Europe and they do so with the blessing and support from Pratt & Miller, GM’s racing division, much to the delight of Rick Abresch.

“We have a long and successful relationship with Pratt & Miller and we couldn’t be happier that we are the first to bring the new car to fight with the likes of Audi, Mercedes, BMW and Porsche on one of the world’s toughest GT4-podiums.”

In addition to running the first two Camaro’s in Europe, V8 Racing is also looking into ensuring customer support and parts services for new Camaro GT4.R customers in the future.

Besides the confirmed effort in the 2018 GT4 European Series, V8 Racing is also looking into entering the new Camaro GT4.R in other championships, including the British GT championship and the Creventic 24h series.

“It would be good to take this incredible new car and race it in many different series but that’s part of future. As for now we are in a great place with two new cars on the way and the pieces for a competitive comeback in the European GT4 Series falling into place”, team manager Francesco Pastorelli concludes.