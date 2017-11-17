Mortara Leads Mercedes Top Four Lockout In Macau Qualifying

Edoardo Mortara scored pole position earlier today ahead of tomorrow’s FIA GT World Cup Qualifying Race in Macao, in a session that was dominated by Mercedes AMG GT3s.

The Italian, competing with Mercedes-AMG Team Driving Academy, managed a time of 2:17.565 towards the end of the session to take the top spot in the #48 car by just under three tenths.

Behind the sister #50 Driving Academy AMG GT3 of Daniel Juncadella took second spot, ahead of the pair of GruppeM Racing AMG GT3s that made it a Mercedes 1-2-3-4 at the head of the field. Maro Engel took third with a 2:17.946, while Raftaele Marciello slotted in fourth after a 2:17.998.

There was less than half a second between the top five, the fifth place WRT Audi R8 of Nico Muller the first of the other brands in the field. Muller, fresh from his FIA WEC debut in Shanghai earlier this month, set a 2:18.006.

Two BMW M6 GT3s took sixth and seventh, Augusto Farfus for Schnitzer set to line up in front of Tom Blomqvist’s ROWE Racing example.

Last year’s champion Laurens Vanthoor, driving a Craft Bamboo Porsche this year rather than a WRT Audi, will start ninth, Markus Pommer’s Aust Motorsport Audi taking eighth.

Meanwhile, Robert Frijns, a former teammate of Vanthoor, will start the race 17th in the #1 WRT Audi, the Dutchman hitting the barriers in qualifying, preventing him from setting a fast time.

Also of note, Renger Van Der Zande will start the race 12th in the sole Honda NSX GT3 on the entry, the car making its competitive debut badged as a Honda at the event, promoting the brand’s new customer programme.

Tomorrow’s 12 lap Qualifying Race will get underway at 12:25 local time.

Photo courtesy of FIA GT World Cup