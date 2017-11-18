Alonso Confirmed With Toyota For Bahrain Rookie Test

Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso will drive with Toyota Gazoo Racing in a TS050 HYBRID in tomorrow’s FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain, the Japanese team has officially confirmed.

The 36-year-old will drive a TS050 HYBRID during the one-day session tomorrow, for what will be his first time driving an LMP1 Hybrid. Alonso was present trackside in Bahrain today ahead of the test, pictured above.

Fernando has expressed interest in racing at Le Mans multiple times in recent years, Toyota stating that “he is keen to drive a state-of-the-art hybrid LMP1 car, extensively developed for the WEC’s top category.”

To prepare for the test, Fernando visited the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing facility in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday 7 November for a seat fitting and simulator session, as revealed exclusively by DSC.

He will be joined at the test tomorrow by another TS050 HYBRID with French Jackie Chan DC Racing driver Thomas Laurent at the wheel.

“We are very excited that Fernando will test our car,” said Hisatake Murata, Team President. “When he visited us in Cologne everyone who met him could sense his enthusiasm and passion for our sport; he is a true racer. We very much respect his interest in different forms of motorsport and it is a pleasure to offer him this chance to drive a hybrid LMP1 car.

“It will be interesting to hear his feedback on the TS050 HYBRID.”