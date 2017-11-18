BMW M8 GTE Completes 24-Hour Test At Ricard

BMW Motorsport has revealed that it has completed a 24-hour run with its 2018 BMW M8 GTE at Circuit Paul Ricard, as part of a three-day test at the French circuit earlier this week.

Driving the car in the South of France were BMW works drivers Martin Tomczyk, António Félix da Costa, Philipp Eng and Alexander Sims.

Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport’s director expressed confidence in the car’s performance during its track-time at Le Castellet.

“This 24-hour endurance test marks another important step in the preparation of the new BMW M8 GTE. This test confirmed that our development of the car is on track,” he said.

“We have seen that we can complete a marathon test without any major issues. Of course, when developing a new race car there are always areas with a little more room for improvement. Our engineers will now work hard on those in Munich, and during the tests in the USA. Overall, we are pleased with what we have achieved so far and we can hardly wait to experience the BMW M8 GTE in its first race at Daytona in January.”

Driver Philipp Eng added: “It is a more than promising sign that we can already complete the full 24-hour distance with barely any problems at this stage of development. We had no real difficulties at all and also the performance and driveability of the car are very good.”

The new BMW M8 GTE is set to make its race debut at the end of next January, in the 2018 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.