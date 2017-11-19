Alonso Prepares For Toyota Test

Double F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso is, by a distance, the biggest attraction at Bahrain International Circuit today as part of the post season ‘Rookie’ test, set to take place over a pair of on-track sessions this morning and during the afternoon.

Toyota have provided a second car for Alonso, Sebastien Buemi driving the #8 TS050 first to set a benchmark time.

The Spaniard spent the whole of the race yesterday with the team, reports from within suggesting that he kept a very close eye on progress of the Toyota team effort, eyes glued to the timing screens throughout.

We await details of any deal for the 2018/19 FIA WEC, though the current lack of confirmation by Toyota Gazoo Racing is making that step forward rather trickier than it perhaps ought to be.