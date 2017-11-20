Callaway Competition USA Enter Pirelli World Challenge with Corvette C7 GT3-Rs

A pair of GT3-spec homologated Corvette C7 GT3-R, designed and manufactured by Callaway Competition are planned to race the full Pirelli World Challenge season in 2018, campaigned as a factory effort by Callaway Competition USA.

Following a championship winning season in the ADAC GT Masters in Europe (below), the Corvette C7 GT3-R is now available for North American competition after the decision to cease the Cadillac GT3 programme led to the removal of the previous restriction on US sales for Callaway.

“Joining the Pirelli World Challenge has been a long term objective for Callaway Competition,” said Reeves Callaway. “Now the field is a roll-call of the most capable sports cars from every country. To do well here, you must beat the best in the world. What better way to showcase our iconic American car?”

“For several years fans have asked when they would see the Callaway Corvette GT3 run in the Pirelli World Challenge,” said Greg Gill, President and CEO of Pirelli World Challenge. “The wait is over and we are very pleased to announce the arrival of the Callaway Corvette GT3 for the 2018 season.”

For 2019 and beyond, the manufacturer will withdraw its factory entries and instead offer full support to its customer racing efforts across North American sports car racing.

“For 2018, we will run a Callaway factory team to give us the best chance of continuing the championship record the Corvette has achieved in international competition,” said Callaway. “For 2019, we will not race against our customers, but provide high-quality support to them in the tradition of other manufacturer customer racing support programs.”

The Callaway Competition USA Corvette C7 GT3-R will be unveiled and both full season drivers announced at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis on December 7 at the Pirelli World Challenge booth. Following the unveiling event, the car will be on display for the remainder of the trade show. Details of the presentation will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring the Corvette C7 GT3-R to competition on American soil,” concluded Callaway. “It is going to be a very competitive season, and we are looking forward to getting started.”