Toyota Commits To WEC ‘Super Season’

Toyota Gazoo Racing has confirmed that it will continue racing in the LMP1 Hybrid ranks of the FIA WEC, through the 2018.19 ‘Super Season.

At last night’s end of season awards ceremony at Bahrain team president Hisatake Murata confirmed the news during the night’s festivities.

“We’ll be back next year,” he said, when asked by FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu if Toyota had any news. The question was posed shortly after a Porsche tribute video from Toyota was played in front of the entire WEC paddock, which ended with the statement: “Our journey is far from over.”

Toyota will therefore continue to race in the WEC as a factory for a seventh season, after it joined the FIA WEC at Le Mans back in the series’ inaugural season back in 2012. The Japanese marque is set to be the only LMP1 hybrid manufacturer left in the series with Porsche exiting the LMP1 ranks at the end of this year, though it will have competition from privateer LMP1 efforts.

So far TRS/Manor, SMP Racing, and ELMS champion DragonSpeed have all confirmed programmes, with ByKolles also believed to be back for another year after a shortened 2017 campaign among other potential additions to the budding LMP1 privateer field.

Gerard Neveu also confirmed that the FIA WEC is likely return to the Bahrain International Circuit in the 2019/20 season, Neveu and circuit owner Sheik Salmand revealing the desire for the WEC to hold races in the Middle East once again after the 2018/19 ‘Super Season’, in which Bahrain didn’t make the cut.