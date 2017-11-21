Alex Lynn Signs Factory Deal With Aston Martin Racing

2017 Sebring 12 Hours winner Alex Lynn has signed with Aston Martin Racing, the marque confirmed today in London. He will join the British team for its FIA World Endurance Championship effort in GTE Pro, driving the brand new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE Pro.

This is Lynn’s first full-time sportscar factory drive in the WEC, after the 24-year-old made his sportscar debut just last year at Circuit of The Americas with Manor in LMP2. This deal comes after Lynn’s impressive runs in the WEC’s LMP2 division over the last 12 months, and his additional Sebring-winning performance with Wayne Taylor Racing and Nurburgring 24 Hours appearance with BMW Team Schnitzer.

Signing with Aston Martin, Lynn (pictured above aboard the new Vantage at Sebring) explained to DSC, is a dream come true.

“Technically, this has been coming for a long long time, as since we had our first meeting at CoTA last year when I drove for Manor (below), we never really stopped talking. But this year I needed to do some key races to get the experience required to prove to them that I deserved the job, that’s why I did Sebring, that’s why I did the Nurburgring 24 Hours. So for it to finally become a reality after that, is mega really.

“Being a factory driver in the WEC for a manufacturer like Aston Martin, there’s not a lot more that can come close to that,” the former GP2 racer, who will compete in Formula E with DS Virgin Racing in tandem with his WEC commitments in 2018, said. “My goal was always to be a factory driver, and I’m so proud to have made it a reality.

“Aston Martin Racing is a brand I want to race for, and have wanted to for a long time because I relate to them so much as someone young and British. All of us watch James Bond and want to be like that, and it’s therefore simple, it’s the one to be with.”

Since signing with AMR earlier this year, Lynn has been out testing the new Vantage and aiding its development in the background. It’s a task which he says, hasn’t been a daunting one since being welcomed by the team with open arms.

“The WEC is at the highest level from manufacturers and teams, so the competition is going to be fierce,” he said. “That’s why testing has been so important, and for me getting seat time ahead of next season too.

“It hasn’t been daunting, and I just hope I bring a fresh perspective coming from a single seater and prototype background. It’s really exciting, and I can’t wait to do my first race with them at Spa, because the second race is Le Mans. That will be really special, a dream.”

Lynn joins Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen, Jonny Adam and Darren Turner as the brand’s full-time factory drivers for the ‘Super Season’. There’s set to be further announcements regarding who will drive which car in due course; the London event was very much about the Vantage itself, and less about the 2018/19 driver roster.

Lynn’s race debut with AMR will be the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the opening round of the 2018/19 season, on May 5th.