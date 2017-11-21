Aston Martin’s New Vantage GTE, In The Drivers’ Words

For Aston Martin Racing, the time has finally come, its brand-new Vantage GTE launched in London today, ahead of its competitive debut in the upcoming 2018/19 FIA WEC ‘Super Season’. It’s been a long process, the car replacing the previous Vantage, which over the years morphed from a GT2 challenger, to a GTE Pro WEC title and Le Mans- winning machine during its storied nine-year life cycle.

But, the time has come for the old girl to be retired from GTE Pro competition (it will still compete in GTE Am through the ‘Super Season’ in customer hands). In its place, is the new Vantage, which features just five parts from the old car. It’s a far more aggressive, turbo-charged, futuristic machine, which Aston Martin Racing feel will be able to challenge for wins and titles straight away, against the ever-growing manufacturer field in the top GTE category.

“Before I saw the car for the first time, I’d only seen spy shots,” Alex Lynn, Aston Martin Racing’s newest factory driver, told DSC. “I knew it looked gorgeous, and I’d heard from other drivers that it was going quickly too. Then I saw it, and every expectation I had, it delivered on. The way it looks is great, and it runs amazing too. It’s important that it looks the part being an Aston Martin, and it really does look astonishing.”

Jonny Adam meanwhile, who won Le Mans with AMR this year, has a different perspective, having been involved in the development process early on, seeing it go from early design sketches, to reality.

“I’ve seen it from its early stages, and the development its been through, it’s become more gorgeous,” he said. “When you see it for the first time in the flesh without the camo, it will stun you. It’s one of the most beautiful cars Aston has ever produced, that goes for the road car as well as the race car. It’s so different from the current car, it’s so aggressive and when you hear it you’ll be surprised by the noise.”

When you see it for the first time in the flesh without the camo, it will stun you Jonny Adam Aston Martin Racing

But in GTE racing, performance levels are of greater importance when compared to aesthetics, especially with the competition being so close over the past season. Lynn and Adam feel that the improvements made, will see the new Vantage be on par with Ford, Porsche, BMW and Ferrari’s newest challengers at the top level of GT racing.

Both Lynn and Adam have had input, AMR tasking them with not only testing the car, but aiding the nuances of its design back at the team’s base in Banbury too. They’ve been pushing forward tweaks to the cockpit design, the steering wheel, seating position and pedal box. You name it, Aston Martin’s drivers have had a say, ensuring that it’s as suitable and drivable for both professional and amateur racers, in addition to being as good as it can be in raw performance terms.

“We’ve spent quite a few hours with the design team to go through refinements, and helping improve the cockpit, the drivability,” Adam said. “Little things like getting in and out of the car. We want it to be easy for pros, and importantly, for customers. You need gents to be able to get in and out quick, and make it user-friendly inside.

“We’re also in these cars for a long time, so we need them to be comfortable. It’s important to get that right. It’s nice to get involved in that process, and have your opinion heard. We’ve improved so much from the first initial design stage.

“There’s a lot of box ticking, because as drivers in the pro class, we can easily forget that customers will be using this soon, so for them, it needs to be easy. The way I would pitch the new car to a customer, is like this:

“The visibility is much better. We sit lower and further back compared to the old car, so we feel a lot more in the car. It improves the centre of gravity. The vision out front and through the windows and mirrors is better, we can see a lot more of the apex and a lot more spread through the windows. Even getting in the car, because the seat is so far back, is a lot easier, because of the size of the doors. It’s a lot longer, and it means that any Am can get out quick in a driver change.

“Overall, even the dashboard is a lot squarer, it doesn’t have a hump like the current car which reduces vision out the windscreen. It also has lit up buttons and panels and an adjustable pedal box too for the first time. It caters for everyone, and will see you be more consistent over a stint as a result. And that’s factoring in only improvements to the cockpit.”

I personally enjoy driving turbo-powered cars. It means that you focus on preparing the corner exit, as you get more back than before, more of a performance gain. It’s a challenge, and it rewards a smoother driver Alex Lynn Aston Martin Racing

The move to a turbo-charged Mercedes-powered V8 is also a big one, after years spent with the meaty normally aspirated 480 bhp V8. Lynn feels this is a seismic change, but a good one, as coupled with the car’s aerodynamic focus suits his driving style. He only drove the old Vantage once, at the 2016 Bahrain WEC Rookie Test, but from his first run in the new car could already feel the difference.

“It drives differently to a normally aspirated engine,” he said. “But the characteristics of a turbo engine suit my driving style, it’s like the M6 I drove at the N24 this year, which was a turbo as well. I personally enjoy driving turbo-powered cars. It means that you focus on preparing the corner exit, as you get more back than before, more of a performance gain. It’s a challenge, and it rewards a smoother driver.

“But while it is challenging, it’s much more drivable than the old car, it’s easier and more user friendly, it meant I got up to speed quicker. It also has more downforce, which I’m more used to in prototypes and single seaters. It’s a big step up in GT terms and it brings AMR on par with the other big factories.”

And, of course, it produces a very different sound to that of the current Vantage, though Adam was quick to assure DSC that for the fans trackside, the new Vantage will still have a presence in the audio department.

“In terms of noise, once you hear it in person you’ll be surprised, it sounds nice,” he explained. “It’s a different noise to the old V8, but I was surprised the first time I heard it that it’s still got punch. And to be fair, the competition has gone turbo powered and Aston Martin wanted it that way with their new cars too, so we decided to have that in the car.”

The VP (Verification Prototype) development car – the only one currently in existence – in its form shown off at the launch is the latest of many iterations, stemming from the extensive testing programme which has seen the car shaken down multiple times at Turweston and Pembrey, and pushed to the limits at Snetterton, Pembrey, Aragon, Rockingham, Andalusia, Sebring and for the first time in Prodrive history, in a 30-hour test, at Navarra.

All Aston Martin’s factory drivers have taken turns behind the wheel; Ross Gunn too, involved in the early stages. It’s been an exciting time for all of them.

“Darren (Turner) was part of the first test, he was the first to drive it, and I was there, and I witnessed how happy it was,” Adam explained. “It felt like a new era straight away. So much effort went in from Banbury, and it was quite nice to see how much it meant to everyone to just get it out and drive it.

So much effort went in from Banbury, and it was quite nice to see how much it meant to everyone to just get it out and drive it. Jonny Adam Aston Martin Racing

“Then I got in, and immediately I noticed just from pulling away how different it feels. It’s very nice though. It put me on a high, and it helped that it ran so well on its first shakedown too. There’s been so many steps since then, right the way up to the test at Sebring this month. It performs and drives better each time.

“There have been a few niggles, but the actual running of the car has been great, at every test. The most impressive part is that they’ve done a 30-hour test already. Reliability wise we’re on schedule, don’t get me wrong there will probably be small issues along the way but we feel on top of things, we think we can win races right away with it.”

Lynn, who was involved in the team’s 30-hour run in Spain, agrees, telling DSC that so far the car has been both fast and reliable.

“The mentality at the 30-hour test was to keep it out of the garage while we simulated a full 24-hour race with a few extra hours bolted on. As you can imagine with a new car, that’s difficult. I think when any factory takes on a 30-hour test, no matter how big or small, it’s a big task, but it went really well.

“We also got a feel for how the car performed at night there, as it was in the winter and the circuit has zero light, it was pitch black, and that was beneficial. The visibility was good, really good, the lights are stunning; I suppose though, that being a young guy helps too!

“Then we headed to Florida, we didn’t do an endurance test at Sebring, but we did lots of consecutive long runs and ensured that the car didn’t have to be pushed out of pit lane for checks.

“Analysing the performance so far, is hard. It depends on how you look at it, it’s been built so that reliability shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s been built to an amazing standard. This is my first time being involved in a project like this, but I feel like this is the benchmark. The professionalism has been outstanding, the engineers have been heroic.

This is my first time being involved in a project like this, but I feel like this is the benchmark. The professionalism has been outstanding, the engineers have been heroic. Alex Lynn Aston Martin Racing

“It’s a whole new world, not just for me, but for the brand and the team. This whole thing has been something I’ve been looking forward to. For me it’s been a dream, this is what every driver wants to do when they join a factory team, they want to be there and help develop a new car, then go and win races with it.

“The next milestone, after this launch, is Spa for its first race. I don’t think I need to say it, but we can’t wait to show it off.”