Alex Job Steps Away from Pro Racing

Alex Job Racing is to cease its Pro racing operations and will instead focus on its historic restoration and competition business with immediate effect.

The team, run by Alex and his late wife Holly, has seen major success over much of the modern era of North American endurance racing with over 70 wins (since 1995) across ALMS, Grand-Am and IMSA competition.

The roll of honour for the team includes:

Five teams championships (GTC 2013, 2012, GT in 2004, 2003 (above) and 2002)

Four Drivers Championships (in ALMS GT and GTC classes – 2002, 2003, 2012 (above) & 2013)

Two Le Mans 24 Hours class wins (2003 and 2005 (with BAM!)

Two Rolex 24 GT Class wins in 1999 and 2013 (with Audi – above)

Ten Sebring 12 Hours class wins (above in 2010)

Four Championship runners up seasons (in GT, GTC and GTD) – 2000, 2001, 2010, 2011 and 2014

48 pole positions

Alex Job was inducted into the Sebring Hall of Fame in March of 2016.

“We have had a great run in professional racing,” Alex Job, team owner said. “Together with my wife Holly we built a close-knit racing team from basically our garage at home. We went from running a Porsche 911 in SCCA enduro to winning the 12 hours of Sebring race ten times as both a Porsche factory team and independent operation. A great line-up of drivers has driven our cars to wins at Le Mans and Daytona all backed-up by a great team of mechanics who really became our extended family over the years.”

Whilst the team will forever be associated with Porsche, serving as the factory team in the early years of the ALMS with huge success, there have been other adventures along the way, with the Ruby Tuesday-backed Crawford DP, the ex factory Lotus Evora GTE and the Yokohama-shod West Competition Ferrari amongst others.

The company will continue with its historic restoration business out of its Tavares, Florida shop.

“We have a few projects that are underway and I have a dedicated staff of people who want to continue to rebuild the past,” Job continued. “I am proud of the restorations we have completed so far. It is rewarding to see the transformation of the cars when they arrive in our shop and we restore them and then the reaction from the owner when we deliver them fully restored and ready hit the track again.”

Lest we forget Alex had no little success himself as a driver finishing second at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 1990 (car below) and second again at the 12 hours of Sebring in 1991.

All at DSC wish Alex well for the next chapter.