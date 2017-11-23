Project 1 Confirm Porsche 911 RSR Acquisition

As revealed by DSC back in September Tolimit/ Project One, long-time frontrunners in one make Porsche Racing, have announced their acquisition of one of the first batch of 2017 spec customer Porsche 911 RSRs.

There is no programme yet announced for the car, Team Owner Hans-Bernd Kamps preferring to say at the moment: “Just in time for the 25th anniversary in 2018, we will get one of the most sought-after cars in motorsport and may use this masterpiece. Above all, it’s a vote of confidence between Porsche and us.”

That likely marks a double challenge for the team, securing the budget to contest the FIA WEC in 2018/19, known to DSC to be the preferred programme, and/ or dealing with the reality that the GTE Am class is likely to be substantially oversubscribed for the coming season, as outlined here

Despite that the newly re-monickered Project RSR Project 1 say “We will probably be one of three teams that can deal with the Porsche GTE car,” said Axel Funke.

“We are now in close cooperation with Porsche to get to know the Porsche 911 RSR (2017): “A joint assembly in the motorsport department in Weissach is planned and fixed. In addition, there is an extensive test program to collect and evaluate as much data as possible. We can already rely on a highly motivated and well-trained team of engineers, mechanics and organizers, “says Richard Selwin, who will be responsible for the use of the Porsche GTE vehicle as the team’s technical director.

So FIA WEC or ELMS – Time will tell, but for now welcome to the GTE family Project 1.