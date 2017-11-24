SRO Announces GT4 Series Expansion Through 2019

Along with the various announcements concerning the GT3 ranks at today’s SRO 25th Anniversary press conference in Paris, Stephane Ratel also outlined the future plans for SRO’s GT4 series.

Several new series are set to be launched, building on the impressive grid numbers seen across the GT4 European Series Northern and Southern Cups and British GT this year, as well as approaches from potential partners in new markets keen on utilising SRO’s current platform and the increasing crop of manufacturers producing GT4 machinery.

Over the next two years, the number of championships are set to expand to seven, across Europe. This begins with the European Series which will feature three additional regional series: Central, Nordic and Eastern. All six rounds of the traditional GT4 European Series will take place on Blancpain GT Series weekends and will ocassionally mix with regional championship grids. The European GT4 Series will be the only one to feature a Silver class.

This expansion sees the GT4 European Series re-badged once again, the Northern Cup will change to the GT4 European Series and the Southern Cup will be re-named the French GT4 Cup (FFSA GT).

SRO is also planning to introduce a Belgian GT4 Cup, which Ratel said to the media, may morph into a separate class for Belgian teams and drivers, competing in other championships. The latter will not have its own events; instead, competitors score points by participating in events staged by different series. Asia will also have a standalone GT4 Series on the Blancpain GT Series Asia package, although GT3 and GT4 cars will mix at Suzuka and Fuji.

To unite all these different GT4 championships, SRO is working hard to create a GT4 World Cup final in the near future, in addition to its FIA GT World Cup event in Macau and upcoming Pro/Am World Cup in Sochi.

The 2018 GT4 European Series calendar was also revealed at the conference, next year’s schedule set to include five rounds. The series will follow the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup all season, and race in support of the Spa 24 Hours.

The provisional calendar is as follows:

7-8 April – Zolder, Belgium

5-6 May – Brands Hatch, Great Britain

23-24 June – Misano, Italy

21-22 July – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

1-2 September – Hungaroring, Hungary

15-16 September – Nürburgring, Germany