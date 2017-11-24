Friday Night Film Show: Marshall Pruett Podcast Edition

Well folks, with Christmas fast approaching (yikes) and the number of races each weekend reducing, the Friday Night Film Show is back, but this time, with a twist – there’s no visual stimulation this time, just audio.

So, without further ado, here’s some of Marshall Pruett’s best podcasts from the past few months, one of which, is his 200th, a remarkable achievement. RACER’s sportscar and IndyCar aficionado’s podcast following continues to grow, as does the quality of content.

Let’s start with some Audi R8 LMP1 on-board taken from Daytona, with Andy Wallace at the wheel of the 2005 car. Phowar!

Next up, MP Podcast #199, featuring a great interview with Derek Daly, who tells a particularly interesting story from the 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans with the factory TWR Jaguar team.

Now for Podcast #200, which is the Sounds of Petit Le Mans 2017, no time to explain, sling it on!

And finally, here’s two from MP’s new series “Who The Hell Are You?”, the first featuring factory Acura driver Ryan Eversley (with a full interview below), the second with IMSA regular Kathrine Legge. Sit back, and get ready to chuckle!

Have a browse, there’s some fantastic stuff by Marshall, with more being release every week, HERE. This should be on your must-listen list, alongside RSL’s Midweek Motorsport, as THE podcasts from our racing world.