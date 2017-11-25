Watch The 20th NISMO Festival Live (Tonight)

Starting at 23:00 tonight UK time, you can watch all the NISMO Festival action from Fuji Speedway with the NISMO TV live stream (below) featuring English commentary.

Collosally popular with local fans, Nissan’s most famous drivers and cars from both past and present will be on hand for heritage runs and demonstration races.

Notably, the 20th running of the fan event will celebrate the Nissan fan favorite – the GT-R with a heritage run to conclude the day featuring race winning GT-Rs from throughout the years.

Other highlights of the day include the Z-Challenge exhibition race, a historic race, the annual NISMO GP featuring cars and drivers from both the Super GT and Super Taikyu Championships, and a Racing GT-R Heritage run to complete the day’s action.

The NISMO Festival action begins at 8:00 am local time in Japan on Sunday, November, 26. That’s midnight (CET) in Europe, 23:00 (UK), 18:00 (US Eastern) and 15:00 (US Pacific).