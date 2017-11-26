Trofeo Motorsport Confirms 2018 Bathurst Entry

Trofeo Motorsport has announced that it will return to the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2018, and campaign a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the Am class.

In the car, the team will sport the same driver line-up as it did in this year’s edition of the race, who finished third in class and 10th overall. Team boss Jim Manilios will be joined by Ryan Millier, Dean Canto and ex-F1 driver Ivan Capelli in 2018, while the team is also working on the potential addition of a second car.

The team tested at the Challenge Bathurst trial event last week and made progress extracting more speed from their Hurracan, regular Supercars enduro pilot Canto banking the fastest time of the event – one that featured several GT3 teams.

“We learned a lot last year from the event and came third, top-10, so we’re trying for that number one spot,” Manolios said. “We will run the same driver line up – we’re on to a good thing so we’re sticking to it.

“In the last 12 months we’ve had a lot more development and a lot more understanding of the car and how it works.

In addition to that, the team is also looking expanding to a two-car effort for the Australian endurance classic with a a second Huracan.

“We’re working on a second car with Squadra Corse’ (Lamborghini’s Customer Racing division),” he explained.

“We’re not at the point of confirming anything yet but it is a work in progress. It would be good to have a second car as part of the programme.”

The 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour is set to run on the 4th of February at Mount Panorama.