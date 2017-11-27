Norma Automotive Merges With Duqueine Mobility

Duqueine Mobility has announced today that it has merged with Norma Automotive, the LMP3 constructor becoming part of Gilles Duqueine’s organisation. Gilles Duqueine, Duqueine Engineering’s team manager Yann Belhomme and the head of Norma Norbert Santos were present at the Duqueine workshop in Alès for the announcement.

This merger between the two entities will allow Norma Automotive to take a new international step, in addition to boosting Duqueine’s presence in the prototype marketplace.

Belhomme explained that, as a result of the merger, Duqueine Engineering – which campaigned two Norma M30 LMP3s in this year’s European Le Mans Series season – will withdraw from LMP3 competition, so it doesn’t race against its customers. The French team though, is pursuing an LMP2 programme.

“Logically,” he said, “we will not compete with those who trust us and that’s why I announce our withdrawal from the competition in LMP3. We had extraordinary moments with these cars in ELMS, Michelin Cup and VdeV Endurance Series. It is with this great expertise that we will now be ambassadors of the category. Regarding the team activity, we are currently looking into an LMP2 project.”

“I am excited about the new future of Norma, part of the Duqueine Mobility Group,” said Norbert Santos. “This new structuring will ensure the sustainability of Norma and the spirit that has always inhabited us. Our current team will be reinforced with new skills, to provide a better service is an optimized support to our customers. I find that Gilles Duqueine values ​​that are dear to me and this passion for motorsport that has always guided me. I will be happy to continue to accompany him in this new challenge that promises to be exciting ”

Gilles Duqueine is also delighted by the merger:

“I am delighted by the arrival of Norma Automotive within the Duqueine Mobility Group, an entity that will have to carry the new strategic development axis of Duqueine Group, which is currently 100% aeronautical. Norma Automotive now brings us complementary know-how: Design, composite chassis, running gear, crash test, air performance.

“I’m counting on Yann Belhomme to take up this new challenge in which we are launching with a lot of ambition and ‘humility. I want to salute the excellent work done by Norbert Santos and his team over the long years that brought the M20 (circuit and coast) and M30 to where they are today. We will continue to build cars that win!”