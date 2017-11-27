GT4 European Series News Notebook

Birth of French team 3Y Technology

French team 3Y Technology will be competing in the GT4 European Series and in the Creventic 24 Hour Series next season. This new team was officially launched this week in Paris at BMW’s flagship car dealership in presence of former 24 Hours of Le Mans drivers Ines Taittinger and Romain Brandela.

3Y Technology acquired a brand new BMW M4 GT4 (pictured above) at the end of October and tested the car extensively last week in Nogaro (France).

Allied Racing to return in 2018

GT4 European Series stalwart Allied Racing is set to return to the GT4 European Series next season, with at least two Porsche Caymans.

One driver pairing has already been confirmed by the team. Jan Kasperlik will share the wheel of one of the team’s Porsche Cayman CS MR GT4s with fellow German Hendrik Still, who was part of the RN Vision STS line-up at Brands Hatch and the Nürburgring this season. The Bronze-Silver pairing is set to compete in the Pro-AM category of the series.

“We are in talks with several other drivers for next season, but the exact number of cars to be entered in the GT4 European Series depends on the new Central European Series that is planned by SRO,” Kasperlik said.

“In case we’d only do the GT4 European Series, we could increase our entry to four cars potentially, but there is also an option to split our resources between the two series and run two cars in the GT4 European Series and up to three in the new series.”

Allied Racing will end the 2017 season with a test session at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao in December.

Gosia Rdest and Nicolaj Moller Madsen with Phoenix Racing in 2018

Phoenix Racing has confirmed its intention to run in next year’s GT4 European Series. The German squad, that was involved in the development of the new Audi R8 LMS GT4, is set to enter two cars next season. Phoenix Racing also announced that it would rely on Polish driver Gocia Rdest and Danish driver Nicolaj Moller Madsen next season.

Rdest raced recently in the Audi Sport TT Cup and in TCR Germany. Moller Madsen already drove for Phoenix Racing in the VLN Endurance Championship and in the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring 2017 onboard an Audi R8 LMS GT3.

GT4 European Series champions crowned in Paris

The 2017 GT4 European Series champions were celebrated at the annual SRO Motorsports Group Awards in Paris last Friday. Drivers and team representatives came to the Palais Brongniart, the French capital’s former stock exchange to receive their prizes.

Ekris Motorsport and its drivers Ricardo van der Ende and Max Koebolt claimed their trophies for winning the GT4 European Series Northern Cup Silver Cup and the overall GT4 European Series title, with Koebolt also claiming the Pirell Junior Cup in the GT4 European Series Northern Cup. Matt Nicoll-Jones and Lennart Marioneck collected their trophies for finishing second and third in the Silver Cup.

Stian Boers and Dick van Ekris were on hand to receive the trophy for their team’s title, as was Alexandre Rossier to accept the third place award on behalf of RYS Team KISKA.

Luc Braams and Duncan Huisman collected their trophies for winning the Pro-Am Cup and were also awarded a Certina watch. The two Dutch drivers were joined by Frans Verschuur, representing Las Moras Racing Team. RN Vision STS driver Razvan Umbrarescu and team principal Veit-Valentin Vincentz collected their trophies for second place, while third placed Allied Racing was represented by team boss and driver Jan Kasperlik and mechanics Florian Pesch and Alexander Vogler.

Most of the Am Cup awards went to Italy. Giuseppe Ghezzi accepted his trophy for winning the class, while fellow Italians Manuele Mengozzi and Manuela Gostner also received their trophies.

Orlando and Rosella Redolfi went on stage to accept the team’s titles, with Francesco Gromeneda accepting the trophy on behalf of Scuderia Villorba Corse. Rosen Daskalov was the only non-Italian on the stage, the Bulgarian picking up the trophy for finishing third with Sofia Car Motorsport.