TOTAL Signs Five-Year Partnership Agreement With The ACO

Fuel supplier TOTAL signed a five-year partnership agreement with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest back at the FIA WEC season finale at Bahrain earlier this month to become the official fuel supplier of all its major series.

TOTAL will supply for the FIA World Endurance Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Heures Motos and the 24 Heures Camions, as well as the continental European Le Mans Series and Asian Le Mans Series.

“The Automobile Club de l’Ouest is delighted to announce today an unprecedented partnership with TOTAL,” Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest said.

“This five-year agreement covers endurance as a whole as Total will be the supplier to the Le Mans 24 Hours, the FIA WEC (FIA World Endurance Championship), and our iconic events like the 24 Heures Motos and the 24 Heures Camions as well as our championships, the European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series. This represents a particularly promising field of work and research for our races in addition to the motor sports promoted by the ACO.

“With TOTAL the ACO shares certain benchmark references like competition, progress, respect of the environment, technology transfers between motor racing and road users while showing ecological and economic awareness. Our common values and our respective experience are all major assets for the future that the ACO and TOTAL will share.”

Momar Nguer, general manager of the marketing & services department and member of the TOTAL executive committee added: “We are delighted with the partnership signed today with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), through which TOTAL will become Official Fuel Supplier of the FIA World Endurance Championship – including the Le Mans 24 Hours – from 2018 to 2022.

“For more than 30 years, our research teams have been working closely with manufacturers in order to better anticipate technological evolutions in engines, as well as changes in competition rules. This allows us to provide our customers with a truly differentiating product offering focused on energy efficiency and performance.”

“We are delighted to welcome TOTAL to the FIA World Endurance Championship as the new official fuel supplier,” concluded FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu. “As a partner globally recognised for its high quality and technical performance, the TOTAL Group will bring to the WEC its extensive expertise in motorsport, and will without doubt bring strong added value to our championship as well as making a major contribution to our ever-evolving discipline.

“We offer the many world-class brands represented in the WEC an ideal platform to develop and prove technologies which can be transferred back to the production line. These potentially benefit all car owners in the future, and we are confident that TOTAL’s increased involvement in endurance racing will be of similar value to everyone who appreciates not only the environment, but also quality, reliability and performance.”

