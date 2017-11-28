Ford Retains Full-Season Drivers For WEC ‘Super Season’

Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK has announced that it will retain its full-season driver quartet for the 2018/19 FIA WEC ‘Super Season’, bringing them back for a third consecutive season together.

In the #66 GT, German Stefan Mucke will again join Frenchman Olivier Pla, and in the #67 British drivers Harry Tincknell and triple World Touring Car Champion Andy Priaulx will pair up.

In the 2017 season, Pla and Mucke in the #66 finished seventh in the title race after a podium at Spa and three fourth place finishes.

The #67 meanwhile won two races at Silverstone and Shanghai, Priaulx and Tincknell challenging for the hotly-contested GTE Pro title all the way to the final round at Bahrain.

This year the UK Chip Ganassi outfit’s drivers were joined by Billy Johnson (#66) and Pipo Derani (#67) in the third seats for Silverstone, Spa and Le Mans, the opening three races of the season. There’s no word yet on whether they too will return to the team in the 2018/19 season.

Featured image courtesy of Ford