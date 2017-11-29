Czech Debut Headlines 2018 ADAC GT Calendar

The ADAC GT Masters calendar for the 2018 season has been released, featuring seven rounds and just one venue change from 2017.

For the upcoming campaign, Czech circuit Autodrom Most will be hosting the ADAC GT Masters for the first time, the series also set to make its debut in the Czech Republic in the process. Most takes over from EuroSpeedway Lausitz on the calendar; the other six circuits from 2017 return.

The ADAC GT Masters will again start the new season with pre-season testing at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (26th – 28th March). The first race weekend will take place two and a half weeks later (13th – 15th April) at the same venue. Since 2008, this particular venue near Magdeburg has had the honour of staging the opening event.

Two weeks later, the Super Sports Car League will move on to Autodrom Most which becomes the 13th track in the history of the series to host a race weekend. The 4.21km circuit is located only a few kilometres beyond the German-Czech border and some 80 kilometres northwest of Prague. The pit facilities have been upgraded in recent years and the surface completely re-laid.

After that, the series heads to Austria for a pair of races at the Red Bull Ring, before returning to Germany in August for its traditional weekend at the Nurburgring. The final three weekends see the ADAC GT teams travel out of Germany one final time, visiting Zandvoort at the end of August, before finishing the season with races at the Sachsenring and Hockenheimring in September.

Calendar for the 2018 ADAC GT Masters

13/04/18 – 15/04/18 Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

27/04/18 – 29/04/18 Autodrom Most (CZ)

08/06/18 – 10/06/18 Red Bull Ring (AUT)

03/08/18 – 05/08/18 Nürburgring

17/08/18 – 19/08/18 Circuit Zandvoort (NL)

07/09/18 – 09/09/18 Sachsenring

21/09/18 – 23/09/18 Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg