Changes To ELMS Sporting Regulations Revealed

The Automobile Club de l’guest has announced several small changes to the European Le Mans Series sporting regulations for the 2018 season, which begins next April at Le Castellet.

New LMP2 Trophy for Bronze and Silver Crews

To recognise the gentlemen drivers taking part in LMP2 a new trophy will be introduced at each of the six rounds in the LMP2 category for the first crew in the general classification comprising of one bronze and one silver or two bronze drivers.

Additional Joker Tyres in LMP3

LMP3 competitors will have access to four additional ‘joker’ tyres which can be used at any time during the season. The number of sets of tyres per event remains unchanged at three, with no limit on the number of wet tyres that can be used.

Promoter Organised Private Test Before Each ELMS Event

In addition to the official pre-season test at Le Castellet, the promoter will organise a private test on the Wednesday before the start of the event at some of the 2018 ELMS rounds. The tests will be organised at Monza, Red Bull Ring, Spa-Francorchamps and Portimão.

Pitstop Changes

Competitors will be allowed to bring a maximum of two wheel guns into the working area in 2018 and wheel change operations will be allowed during refuelling.

Drive Time

Changes have been made to the minimum and maximum drive times in all three categories.

In LMP2 the minimum driving time for bronze or silver drivers in two drivers’ crews has been reduced from 2h20 to 2h15. If the LMP2 crew comprises of three drivers the minimum driving time for the bronze or silver driver has been reduced to 1h10 (from 1h30) and the maximum driving time for a gold or platinium driver has been increased from 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

In LMP3 if a two drivers crew consists of two bronze drivers they must drive for a minimum of 50 minutes each. In three drivers crews that consist of two or three bronze drivers, the bronze driver must also drive for a minimum of 50 minutes (down from one hour previously).

In LMGTE a bronze driver in a three drivers crew must drive for a minimum of 1h30 (previously it was 45 minutes).