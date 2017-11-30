R-Motorsport Set To Compete In The 2018 Blancpain GT Endurance Series

R-Motorsport, AF Racing’smotorsport arm, has announced its first participation in the 2018 Blancpain GT Endurance Series and their new driver line-up with young drivers Alex Brundle and Jake Dennis.

The R-Motorsport team will partner with established outfit Arden Motorsport. Founded by former British Racing Driver and Team Principal of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner, and his father Garry Horner, Arden Motorsport promise and deliver race operations at the highest level.

The team has already been testing the Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 with Aston Martin Racing works driver and Le Mans winner Darren Turner, World Endurance Championship winner Alex Brundle and FIA Formula 3 European Championship driver Jake Dennis.

Co-owner and Team Principal of R-Motorsport Dr Florian Kamelger said, “We are extremely excited to be competing in the Blancpain GT Endurance Series in 2018. We have the ambition to fight for the win of the championship and to step onto the highest Motorsport step of the podium at the 24 Hours of Spa in 2018. The Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 is such a great race car, the team is amazingly professional and our driver line-up will be fantastic. Being able to work with Arden Motorsport has been and is a great experience for us and we think we have found the perfect match.”

His business partner and Co-Owner Dr Andreas Baenziger stated, “We plan R-Motorsport to play an important role in the future of racing both in gentlemen and professional racing over the next decade.”

Founder of Arden Motorsport Garry Horner commented: “Andreas and Florian have not just played an important role in the Aston Martin Valkyrie project but are such enthusiasts and professionals in every respect. Their passion for racing and the brand is exceptional. I am pleased to be having such strong partners of Arden Motorsport and I am very much looking forward to next year’s Blancpain GT Endurance Series. I am expecting a great result for the R-Motorsport team.”