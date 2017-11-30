Simon Trummer Joins JDC-Miller For Full 2018 IMSA Season

Swiss driver Simon Trummer, a regular with Manor in the FIA WEC, has signed with JDC-Miller Motorsports to become a full-season driver in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship om the team’s #84 ORECA 07.

Prior to signing with the team, Trummer joined JDC-Miller for a test at Sebring International Raceway, before finishing out the FIA World Endurance Championship with the final round in Bahrain earlier this month.

“Simon is a great addition to our program. He has a lot of experience with the ORECA 07 which immediately showed during the two day test at Sebring,” commented team principal John Church.

“With the team moving to a two-car program in 2018, we felt it was important to include someone like Simon to our program that knows the car and fits very well into our program on a personal side. When he tested with us at Sebring he was right up to speed for being at the track for the first time while also driving on a new tire. More importantly, he fit right into the entire group, it was like he had been with us all year”, Church explained.

“I have always wanted to race in the US and IMSA at the moment is for sure very attractive with all the new cars and manufacturers joining the championship. JDC-Miller had an incredible season in their first year competing in Prototype and when they decided to expand to a two-car program for 2018 we started discussing the possibilities of doing something together”, remarked Trummer.

“John is exactly right, I felt right at home with the entire group when we tested together last month at Sebring. Sometimes you just “click” with people right away, so I am really excited to be joining JDC-Miller for the upcoming season”.

The team recently announced its 2018 line-up for the #85 car, with JDC-Miller regulars Misha Goikhberg and Stephen Simpson teaming up for a second prototype class campaign joined by Chris Miller for the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup rounds.