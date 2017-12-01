BMW News Notebook: De Phillippi For Full IMSA GTLM Season, Auberlen New Brand Ambassador & Endurance Driver

24-year old Connor De Phillippi will join BMW Team RLL for the 2018 IMSA season aboard the new M8 GTE. Connor will return to living in his native California after being based in Europe for five years and driving first for Porsche in their Junior program and, most recently, with Audi.

In the last two seasons he drove for Land Motorsport, co-driving to wins at the Nurburgring 24 and Petit Le Mans (GTD class) in 2017.

“To be part of the BMW family is something I am very proud of,” said De Phillippi. “Driving for BMW Team RLL is quite an achievement for me and I hope I can add to the success of the team next year.”

BMW Team RLL completed the first US test of the BMW M8 GTE at Homestead-Miami Speedway, in Homestead earlier this week in preparation for the upcoming 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

John Edwards, Connor De Phillippi and Martin Tomczyk were present at the Homestead test. The team will remain in Florida to ready the car for the first IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona International Speedway on Dec. 5 and 6.

Bill Auberlen meanwhile is transitioning to a new role in support of BMW of North America’s customer racing programme as a BMW NA Brand Ambassador, among other duties.

Auberlen will contest only the four endurance races this season for BMW Team RLL; Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and Petit Le Mans.

Auberlen said, “I am honored to have been asked to become a BMW NA Brand Ambassador and look forward to additional opportunities with BMW of North America. First and foremost I am a racing driver and am looking forward to four races with BMW Team RLL in 2018. My goal remains to get to the top of the list in all-time North American sports car victories and I want that achievement to be shared with BMW. We are only three wins away. We have not yet determined what else I may be driving but every opportunity in a BMW racing car is a good one.”

“While I don’t believe it could ever be said that Bill Auberlen was underutilized in his first two decades with BMW NA, we have made a mutual decision to take better advantage of his expertise and now to primarily support our growing customer racing programs in addition to competing with BMW Team RLL in the four IMSA endurance races this season.”, commented BMW NA Motorsport Manager Victor Leleu. “We are delighted that Bill has agreed to become a BMW NA brand ambassador and we fully expect his unbounded enthusiasm for the brand to continue to excite BMW fans with “Bill Power”. We welcome John’s return and are pleased Connor has joined us for 2018. 2017 ended on a very strong note and we believe our success will continue with the M8 GTE.”