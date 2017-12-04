TeamTGM Announce Switch To AMG GT4 for 2018 CTSC

TeamTGM will make its return to the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSC) series for the 2018 season with an expanded two-car campaign featuring the new Mercedes AMG GT4.

The team, which races to raise awareness for JKTGFoundation.org and Camp Boggy Creek, will switch from their previous Porsche machinery to the new AMG.

The GT4-spec car is available for CTSC competition for the first time in 2018, the car based on the Mercedes-AMG GT R road car featuring a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with a direct fuel injection system.

Having raced with a range of manufacturers in the past, TeamTGM undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the GT4 options on offer ahead of making the move. The team anticipates receiving the new machines in time to be fully prepared for the 2018 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

TeamTGM Team owner and driver Ted Giovanis is looking forward to working with Mercedes-AMG to see what the new era of GT4 cars can bring to the table for 2018.

“This is a really exciting time for the team,” said Giovanis, who has fully recovered from his injuries suffered after getting hit last July in a practice accident.

“We are focused on the big championship picture and after doing a lot of homework and research to look at all the options, we are very pleased to be moving ahead with the AMG folks. The car itself should be dynamite to drive and we think there will be an excellent support system in place, so things are coming together well after a lot of hard work.”

TeamTGM will announce the drivers for the 2018 season following the finalization of the roster. The team will make its debut in the Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Championship season opener at Daytona International Speedway for the BMW Endurance Challenge January 25th-26th.