Brundle Looking Forward To Debut Blancpain Campaign, Spa 24 Return In 2018

Alex Brundle’s all set and ready to go for his first full-season in the Blancpain Endurance Cup next year, with new Aston Martin GT3 customer team R-Motorsports. Brundle makes the move to race in Blancpain after two seasons spent moving up the ranks in the ELMS and WEC with United Autosports and Jota Sport. And while he’s driven GT3 cars in the past, a full-season seat in the SRO series will be a new experience.

Brundle says the changes to the FIA WEC calendar for the ‘Super Season’ made the decision to run a parallel Blancpain programme with R-Motorsports an easy one. The 27-year-old British driver, who is aiming to return to LMP racing again next season in the WEC, relishes the chance to compete in GT3 once again, and return to the Spa 24 Hours for a second time.

“It’s odd actually,” Brundle explained to DSC. “Because of my prototype work with Jota, this programme, which is part Arden, part Aston Martin St Gallen and Jota, was one of the easiest deals I’ve ever done in motorsport! Sam (Hignett, Jota partner) sat me down, told me about it, and I basically agreed there and then.

“I’ve driven GT3 machinery before, but not for a long time, so I’m looking forward to getting back into it. I think the move to have less races in the FIA WEC in 2018 made this a more simple decision, as there’s no clashes and not too much congestion in my calendar if you run in both.

“It’s worked out well and I have the continuity of racing with Jota again. Having two programmes is something most WEC drivers are looking for next year to fill the weekends up.”

The paddock in Blancpain, as well as the racing, is very different to that of the FIA WEC, which features prototype machinery racing on the same circuits as GTs. But Brundle explained to DSC that he’s confident and looking forward to his first season in the hotly-contested GT3-only series.

I’ve driven GT3 machinery before, but not for a long time, so I’m looking forward to getting back into it

The Endurance Cup schedule of course, features the jewel in SRO’s crown: the Spa 24 Hours. Brundle has competed at the Belgian endurance classic before, but retired early racing with Fortec Motorsport. Therefore his second crack at winning the race in 2018 is set to be a highlight and priority of his season.

“I’ve done the Spa 24 Hours once, with Fortec in a Mercedes back in 2013,” he said. “But the car suffered a drive-shaft failure, which put us out early. I’m therefore really looking forward to returning to compete in it again, it’s a really tough 24-hour race. You’ve got a full field of GT3s all going the same speed, so traffic management is key. It’s different, but in a good way, I can’t wait to go back.

“In fact I can’t wait to do the Blancpain season as a whole. It’s a world-class series, and nobody in sportscars underestimates it, as it attracts manufacturers and 60-car grids. I like that it’s got a bit of everything. You’ve got the three-hour sprint races where you need to maximize the tyre performance, you’ve got the longer race at Paul Ricard and of course the big race at Spa. It may be only five races, but there’s a lot in there.”

For the season, he’ll be racing with Jake Dennis, who competed in the 2017 Blancpain GT season with Audi Sport Team WRT, in an Aston Martin Vantage GT3. The Vantage GT3, which is coming to the end of its life cycle, will likely be the oldest car on the grid in 2018. Despite that though, Brundle feels it’s still capable of results.

You’ve got the three-hour sprint races where you need to maximize the tyre performance, you’ve got the longer race at Paul Ricard and of course the big race at Spa. It may be only five races, but there’s a lot in there.

“I’ve had people tell me that it was a left-field choice to race the old Vantage. Why? Aston Martin have had success in GT3 and they should be up the front in the Pro class, it’s where they belong. The car is very forgiving to drive, and because of BoP you can race an older car and still win races.

“The BoP in Blancpain is in the lap of the gods you’ve got to roll with it, sometimes you just won’t have the speed, that’s why you’ve got to be consistent, you have to maximize what you have each weekend, which is something drivers enjoy whether they’re winning races or further down the order.

“As for Jake (below), I know him from single-seaters and I respect his talent enormously. Having him in the car is a massive plus because of his wealth of GT3 experience with WRT. He knows how the car should feel, he knows the tyre and he knows how the traction control should act.”

Brundle has already had the chance to test the Vantage, during a two-day run in Montiblanco, and compare himself to Dennis. His first impressions, he said, were all positive.

“It was a very good two days in Montiblanco,” Brundle said. “My first impressions of the car were good, it handles well and it’s comfortable. As for the adjustment, I don’t think there will be too much work to do to get up to speed. I won’t quite know where I am until the season opener next year, but the signs are good and I matched up with Jake well at the test.

“I’m not sure how much more running we’ll do before the start of the season, that’s being mapped out as we speak,” he said. “But I’m confident in the team we have, and anyway, the Vantage is a good car, so we’ll be pushing for podiums and wins next year.”

Jake Dennis photo courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography