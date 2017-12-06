FIA World Motorsport Council Approve FIA WEC Changes

The FIA World Motorsport Council (WMSC) has confirmed a number of changes proposed for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Enduro Points Changes

In the wake of the shift to a Winter-based season with 2018/19 featuring both the 2108 and 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours plus the new 1500 Miles of Sebring in 2019 perhaps the most significant changes come in a revised points structure which sees the Sebring race awarded 125% of the points of a regular 6 Hour WEC race (32 points for the winner as opposed to 25).

The Le Mans 24 Hours meanwhile see points awarded at 50% more than a 6 Hour race (38 points as opposed to 25 (down from 50 currently).

New World Championship for LMP1 Teams

With Toyota the only remaining factory LMP1 effort the WMSC have confirmed a shift from a Manufacturers FIA World Championship title to a new FIA World Endurance Championship for LMP1 Teams.

The entry fee for the LMP1 class will be €310,000 but there’s a twist to the Championship points that is clearly designed to encourage teams to double up to a two car effort where possible with the points in the Teams Championship awarded to a single car, the best placed of up to two in each race.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest:

“The format of the 2018-2019 Super Season and the new system of allocating points depending on the different races as well as the notion of a single car, the highest placed of two machines entered by the same team, guarantee a hotly-contested championship and close competition between the teams. The structure of this new championship looks promising.”

In addition to the new Teams World Championship there will be three continuing FIA World Championship titles:

– FIA World Endurance Championship for LMP Drivers

– FIA World Endurance Championship for LMGTE Drivers

– FIA World Endurance Championship for LMGTE Manufacturers

The following Trophies will also be awarded: An FIA Endurance Trophy awarded to the best LMP2 team; An FIA Endurance Trophy awarded to the best LMGTE AM team; An FIA Endurance Trophy awarded to the best LMP2 driver(s); An FIA Endurance Trophy awarded to the best LMGTE AM driver(s).

Other Changes

Other changes confirmed in the Sporting and Technical Regulations include:

Confirmation that hybrid and non-hybrid LMP1 cars will now compete together in a single class with a series of proposals to homogenise the performance of the hybrid LMP1s and non-hybrid LMP1s

And a significant change to the pit lane regulations allowing tyre changes and other work (such as bodywork cleaning or brake checks) during refuelling.

Vincent Beaumesnil, Sport Manager of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “Together with the FIA we have drawn up regulations that can best be qualified as stimulating. They’re going to give LM P1 a new dynamic boost, which will lead to a different race strategy for all the categories as tyre changes and refuelling can be carried out simultaneously. We can’t wait to see the opening races in 2018!”

2018-2019 Super Season calendar

Prologue: Le Castellet: 6-7 April

Total Spa-Francorchamps 6 Hours: 5th May

Test day: 3rd June

Le Mans 24 Hours: 16-17 June

Silverstone 6 Hours: 19th August

Fuji 6 Hours: 21st October

Shanghai 6 Hours: 18th November

Sebring 1500 Miles: 17th March

Total Spa-Francorchamps 6 Hours: 4th May

Le Mans 24-Hours test day: 2nd June

Le Mans 24 Hours: 15-16 June