Two-Car British GT4 Effort For HHC In 2018

2017 British GT GT4 champion HHC Motorsport is set to expand its British GT effort to two cars next season, adding a Pro/Am Ginetta G55 to its Silver Cup entered example.

In the Silver Cup car, 2017 Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion Callum Pointon will partner 2015 Ginetta Junior rookie of the year Patrik Matthiessen.

And in the team’s Pro/Am G55 Will Burns – who raced in BTCC this season after finishing second in 2016’s Ginetta GT4 Supercup standings – joins Mike Newbold, who competed in a single British GT event this season, and took on the full British LMP3 Cup season with Douglas Motorsport.

2017 champions Will Tregurtha and Stuart Middleton meanwhile, will not race with HHC in British GT next year.

“It’s never easy in this business, but having so much success in our first British GT season last year helped a lot with getting this programme together, it all fell into place,” team boss Charlie Kemp told DSC.

“The plan was to run Callum last year, but it didn’t work out and to be honest it worked out perfectly as Callum went on to win in Supercup. He will do well with Patrik, who bizarrely has more experience endurance racing than Callum, after competing in Creventic TCE last year.

“Mike and Will meanwhile know each other well and we feel are a perfect fit for our second car.”

Kemp also explained to DSC that the two cars set to be run in British GT next year are brand new 2017 G55 chassis, the team keen to stick with Ginetta going forward.

“Staying with Ginetta is the right choice,” he said. “It’s great for continuity and they provide great service to customers. They’re also 20 minutes down the road which is a great help.

“We’re expecting the competition to take another step in GT4 next year, with some new machinery in the series, but the G55 is a great car and with BoP we’ll still be in with a chance. We’ll be pushing hard.”

In addition to its British GT effort for 2018, HHC is still pursuing a GT4 European Series Programme for next year (likely with its third, 2017 title-winning G55), Kemp explaining to DSC that the team “is speaking to a number of drivers, old and new.”

The 2018 British GT season begins at Oulton Park on Easter Bank Holiday Weekend (March 31-April 2) with two hour-long races.