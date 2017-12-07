2018 Super GT Calendar Updated, New Date for Autopolis Round

On Friday, the GT Association (GTA), promoters of the Autobacs Super GT Series, announced a revision of the 2018 season calendar that was originally published on July 28.

The Super GT in Kyushu 300km at Autopolis circuit remains the penultimate round of the 2018 season, however, the event has been moved from its original date of October 20-21, up one week to October 13-14.

The reason for the move is to avoid a clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship, whose fourth round of the 2018-19 season, the 6 Hours of Fuji, was scheduled for October 20-21.

Ironically, the two events have effectively flipped their original dates – as the 2018 6h Fuji was originally set for October 13-14, before being moved back one week to allow the WEC teams and drivers to participate in the 2018 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

The change leaves just one perpetually irreconcilable clash between the WEC and Super GT in the 2018 calendar year: The 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on May 5, and the Fuji GT 500km Race on its traditional May 4 date.

2018 Autobacs Super GT Series Calendar – Revised December 1 2018

April 7-8: Okayama International Circuit

May 3-4: Fuji Speedway (500km)

May 19-20: Suzuka Circuit (300km)

June 30-July 1: Chang International Circuit – Thailand

August 4-5: Fuji Speedway (500 miles)

September 15-16: Sportsland Sugo

October 13-14: Autopolis

November 10-11: Twin Ring Motegi

Featured image courtesy of Toyota Motor Corporation