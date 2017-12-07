AVF To Compete In 2018 ELMS With Dallara

AVF by Adrián Vallés has announced that it will take on the 2018 European Le Mans Series season in LMP2 with a Dallara P217. The team, which has travelled with the ELMS as part of the support bill racing in Formula Renault 2.0 and the World Series, will move into sportscars for the first time with this programme.

The team, based in Granollers, Spain, will race with the ex-SMP Racing P217, which took wins at Paul Ricard and the Red Bull Ring in the 2017 season. The car will run with a aero updates in 2018 as part of the ‘joker’ rules.

“I’m delighted to announce that AVF will join endurance racing for the 2018 ELMS season, and for this brand-new adventure, we decided to choose Dallara,” team principal Adrián Vallés said.

“In addition to being an incredibly professional motorsport manufacturer, we have enjoyed being partners with them for a long time. They are the right people to help us in terms of developing our endurance operation. On my side, back when I was a racing driver I had the chance to race in the Le Mans 24 Hours, which was a great experience with Epsilon Euskadi, the first Spanish LMP1 car.

“It still is one of my best memories. I’m happy I can return this kind of competition now as a Team Principal. Hopefully we can be another Spanish squad able to write history and dream of Le Mans.”

Jos Claes of Dallara Automobili added: “We are equally delighted to have AVF joining our pool of existing teams in the 2018 ELMS. AVF will bring a lot of single seater culture to the endurance paddock but seen how competitive they have been I have no doubt they will quickly find the way to success also in ELMS.

“Adrian is well known to us, a racer who never lost the spirit of pure competition after he stopped racing himself. AVF will receive our full backing on race simulation, preparation, performance and logistics support and facilities. Looking forward to a strong and close co-operation, we wish team AVF the very best!

Photo courtesy of AVF