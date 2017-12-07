Bruno Senna Completes United Autosports Daytona Line-up

Bruno Senna will complete the United Autosports line-up for the 2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona.



Senna will race alongside Will Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer and Paul Di Resta, in the second of the US flagged, but Garforth, Yorkshire-based team for the 56th running of the 24-hour endurance race.



Bruno arrives with United as the reigning 2017 LMP2 World Endurance Championship winner with Vaillante Rebellion.



Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Phil Hanson are already confirmed in the other United Autosports entry.

Bruno Senna, driver, United Autosports:

“I’m very excited to join United Autosports on this challenge for Daytona. It’s an incredibly accomplished team and with the experience from 2017, great technical talent, as well as the incredibly strong driver line-up, we should be up for a good fight right from the start!”



Zak Brown, Team Owner and Chairman, United Autosports:

“I’m thrilled we have completed our Rolex 24 At Daytona line up and that Bruno will be joining the team. He’s a fantastic driver and a proven race and championship winner so will be a great asset to our team.”



Richard Dean, Team Owner and Managing Director, United Autosports:

“I’m really pleased to welcome Bruno to the team for the Daytona 24 Hours. He will be great added value to the team as he has prototype and Daytona experience. We’ve taken our time to put the right line ups together for both cars and I’ve think we have a great balance of speed, skill and experience to head to Daytona ready for the challenge.”