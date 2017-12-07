Cooper & Keilwitz To Take On PWC With Callaway

Callaway Competition has announced at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show that former Cadillac PWC driver and team regular Daniel Keilwitz will race Corvette C7 GT3-Rs for its works Pirelli World Challenge programme in 2018.

Team owner Reeves Callaway and Pirelli World Challenge President and CEO Greg Gill opened the press event alongside a matte black carbon Corvette C7 GT3-R, one of two that will be entered as full-season factory efforts in the GT class. The GT3-spec homologated Corvette C7 GT3-R will compete in the GT class in both the sprint races, as well as the two- driver format SprintX races.

“We are proud to have Daniel and Michael on board for our 2018 effort,” said Callaway. “Both drivers have won several championships and will be excellent brand ambassadors for the Corvette C7 GT3-R’s debut year of American Competition.

“Daniel brings with him a wealth of knowledge about our team and the car, and Michael has years of experience on the tracks we’ll be competing on. Together, with the team we’re assembling, this will be an excellent program to show our future customers what the Corvette C7 GT3-R is capable of.”

Keilwitz, who will make his PWC debut in 2018 as part of the programme with Callaway says he can’t wait to show off the C7 in the North American market.

“I’m really looking forward to join Callaway Competition for the Pirelli World Challenge in 2018,” he said.

“I have done a lot of races for them in Europe and now I’m really happy to join them also in the USA for my ninth year with the team. The car is amazing and was performing well in Europe against all the big manufacturers, so I’m sure that it will perform also well in USA.

“Of course, we must get some experience with the car on the new tracks, but we also bring a lot of experience from Europe to the USA from the past two years racing with this car.

“We clearly want to show that the Callaway C7 GT3-R is a great performing and winning car. I’m really proud to be part of this team.”

American racer Michael Cooper, who won the 2017 SprintX championship, added: “I’m very proud to be joining Callaway Competition USA for their factory effort next year.

“The Corvette C7 GT3-R has already proven itself on track in Europe, and I’m eager to start testing. The team that is being assembled by Callaway is top-notch, and will no doubt put us in contention for the championship.

“This will be an exciting year for the car’s debut in the Pirelli World Challenge.”

Now available for competition in the United States, the Corvette C7 GT3-R will no doubt be a championship contender again in 2018. The season will begin March 9-11 on the streets of Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Featured image and Keilwitz photo courtesy of ADAC GT