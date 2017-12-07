Craft Bamboo Racing Confirms 2018 Blancpain Asia Entry

Reigning Blancpain GT Series Asia GT4 champion and GT3 race winner Craft-Bamboo Racing will maintain their three-Porsche presence in Blancpain GT Series Asia next season, with a second GT4 entry also under consideration.

While its 2018 driver line-ups are still to be confirmed, the team has reaffirmed its championship commitment by announcing that two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs and a single Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR will be entered for the entire 12-race pan-continental campaign, which kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia on April 14/15.

There is also a possibility the team could expand its GT4 assault to a pair of Caymans, although a final decision won’t be made until the new year.

Darrel O’Young expects to make further gains with Porsche’s 911 GT3 R during the off-season, with fresh updates from Porsche Motorsport in the pipeline.

“We are delighted to announce that Craft-Bamboo Racing will continue to compete in Blancpain GT Series Asia next season,” he said. “The championship proved itself to be a strong and stable platform during its inaugural season, and produced some of the best GT racing Asia has seen in recent years. We expect a steady growth for the series in 2018 as a natural progression following a great first season in Asia.

“Porsche Motorsport has worked hard on the development of both its GT3 and GT4 cars, and we have high expectations to challenge for the championship in GT3 and defend our GT4 crown. We will prepare a test programme and focus on securing strong driver line-ups over the winter in order to give the team the best chance of title success in 2018.”

The championship’s General Manager Benjamin Franassovici added: “To have a team like Craft-Bamboo Racing, with all the success it has enjoyed across Asia, confirm their plans so soon after our inaugural campaign represents a wonderful validation of what we achieved in Year 1.

“However, just like them, we have no intention of resting on our laurels and are looking forward to an even bigger and better 2018 season. Craft-Bamboo’s run of GT3 podiums, which culminated in victory for Darryl at Shanghai, and of course the team’s GT4 title with Jean-Marc and Frank, suggests they’ll be strong contenders in both classes once again next season.”

Blancpain GT Series Asia’s 2018 campaign kicks off at Sepang in Malaysia next April.