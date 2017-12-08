DHH Signs With 3GT Racing For The 2018 IMSA Season

3GT Racing has signed FIA WEC regular David Heinemeier Hansson for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, to race a Lexus RCF GT3 with Jack Hawksworth for the car’s second season in the GTD class.

3GT Racing is finalising its driver roster and will field two Lexus RC F GT3 cars in the 2018 season. Hawksworth and the team recently completed testing at Daytona International Speedway.

The 38-year-old Hansson, born in Denmark, is fresh from a season in the FIA WEC with LMP2 title winner Rebellion Racing. While he’s a newcomer to the 3GT Racing team and the RCF GT3, he’s raced many times with 3GT Racing’s managing partner, Paul Gentilozzi. In 2013, Hansson raced with Gentilozzi’s team with the Oreca FLM09 in the American Le Mans series and in the United Sports Car Championship Prototype Challenge in 2014.

“I’ve raced with Paul’s team in LMPC a number of times,” Hansson said. “I’ve always been impressed with the approach, the dedication and the way of going racing that Paul brought to the scene. I’m super happy and excited to be with the team for a full season in IMSA and in a car and a set-up and a team that has all the opportunities to run for top honors at Daytona, Sebring and the rest of the championship.”

“David is a true racer at heart, his life is full of accomplishments, and I always know the driving force behind him is winning races. With that in mind we will deliver on that goal together,” Gentilozzi said.

Hansson said he’s particularly looking forward to returning to Daytona with Gentilozzi. “I’ve raced with Paul at Daytona twice and yet to finish once,” Hansson said. “This time I’m looking forward, not only to the race, but doing better than that.” He’s also excited about being part of IMSA’s GTD class.

“It’s such a diverse field,” Hansson said. “Probably the most diverse category in all of racing. So many manufacturers, so many layouts and setups. IMSA and so many around GT3 have managed to make these cars equal so it gives the category real excitement. I’ve raced GTLM, but I haven’t done a race in GTD. I have a lot to learn about ABS brakes and the other particulars of the category. I’m really looking forward to it.”