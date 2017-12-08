Ginetta To Launch G58 Track Day Focused Prototype In 2018

Ginetta has announced today that it is developing an evolution of its G57-P2 (pictured above), the G58, as a new track day focused prototype, which will be available to customers in 2018.

The G58 is being produced with track day enthusiasts and amateur drivers in mind. It will be built around a 6.2-litre V8 engine, capable of producing 575 BHP. In response to customer feedback, it will boast an enhanced cooling package, ABS, air conditioning and a carbon monocoque large enough for two adults as standard.

“Ginetta is committed to listening to our customers and acting on their feedback wherever possible,” Ewan Baldry, Ginetta Technical Director said. “Although the G57 has been a great success, many of our international customers have expressed an interest in a car with more driver aids and improved comfort for hot climate running. The team originally began looking at these as upgrades for our G57, but as time progressed, it became clear we were working on an altogether new machine, hence the new name, the G58.”

Tipped to be one of the fastest track day machines on the market, the G58 will lap within four seconds of an LMP2 car around the world-famous Circuit Paul Ricard. With a ticket price of just £225,000, it’s ideal for individual buyers looking for a turn-key track day prototype at a fraction of the cost of an LMP2 equivalent.

Suited to all levels of driver, experience and ambition, the G58 is designed largely with the track day enthusiast in mind. Should the driver wish to compete, it will be eligible for a number of open sports car competition series across the globe.

The first chassis is now in production and will be on display at next year’s Autosport International Show, Birmingham NEC from 11 – 14 January 2017 on the Ginetta stand.