Christian Ried Takes 2017 Porsche Cup

Christian Ried has won the 2017 Porsche Cup, a trophy awarded to the most successful non-factory driver racing a Porsche throughout the year. Ried’s double programme with his Proton Competition team in the European Le Mans Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship saw him have one of his most successful seasons in over two decades of competition – in a career which has seen him only ever race in Porsches!
In the FIA WEC there were two wins and four further podium finishes in GTE Am in the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche 911 RSR en route to second in the standings.
In ELMS the year was bookended with second place at Silverstone and a win at the season finale at Portimao, third in the standings the reward there.
His 8700 points in the Ferry Porsche designed competition see him take home a Porsche road car – That’ll make a nice change!
Previous Porsche Cup Winners
2016 Robert Renauer
2015 Ryan Dalziel
2014 Jaap van Lagen
2013 Martin Ragginger
2012 Nick Tandy
2011 Gianluca Roda
2010 Gianluca Roda
2009 Dirk Werner
2008 Alex Davison
2007 Johannes van Overbeek
2006 Wolf Henzler
2005 Tim Sugden
2004 Stephane Ortelli
2003 Marc Lieb
2002 Kevin Buckler
2001 Wolfgang Kaufmann
2000 Mike Fitzgerald
1999 Cort Wagner
1998 Franz Konrad
1997 Franz Konrad
1996 Bruno Eichman
1995 Lilian Bryner/Enzo Calderari
1994 Price Cobb
1993 Edgar Dören
1992 Oscar Larrauri
1991 John Winter
1990 Bernd Schneider
1989 Bob Wollek
1988 John Winter
1987 Volker Weidler
1986 Klaus Ludwig
1985 Jochen Mass
1984 Henri Pescarolo
1983 Bob Wollek
1982 Bob Wollek
1981 Bob Wollek
1980 John Fitzpatrick
1979 Klaus Ludwig
1978 Bob Wollek
1977 Bob Wollek
1976 Bob Wollek
1975 Claude Haldi
1974 John Fitzpatrick
1973 Clemens Schickentanz
1972 John Fitzpatrick
1971 Erwin Kremer
1970 Gijs van Lennep
Pic of Christian courtesy Porsche