Christian Ried Takes 2017 Porsche Cup

Christian Ried has won the 2017 Porsche Cup, a trophy awarded to the most successful non-factory driver racing a Porsche throughout the year. Ried’s double programme with his Proton Competition team in the European Le Mans Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship saw him have one of his most successful seasons in over two decades of competition – in a career which has seen him only ever race in Porsches!

In the FIA WEC there were two wins and four further podium finishes in GTE Am in the #77 Dempsey Proton Porsche 911 RSR en route to second in the standings.

In ELMS the year was bookended with second place at Silverstone and a win at the season finale at Portimao, third in the standings the reward there.

His 8700 points in the Ferry Porsche designed competition see him take home a Porsche road car – That’ll make a nice change!

Previous Porsche Cup Winners

2016 Robert Renauer

2015 Ryan Dalziel

2014 Jaap van Lagen

2013 Martin Ragginger

2012 Nick Tandy

2011 Gianluca Roda

2010 Gianluca Roda

2009 Dirk Werner

2008 Alex Davison

2007 Johannes van Overbeek

2006 Wolf Henzler

2005 Tim Sugden

2004 Stephane Ortelli

2003 Marc Lieb

2002 Kevin Buckler

2001 Wolfgang Kaufmann

2000 Mike Fitzgerald

1999 Cort Wagner

1998 Franz Konrad

1997 Franz Konrad

1996 Bruno Eichman

1995 Lilian Bryner/Enzo Calderari

1994 Price Cobb

1993 Edgar Dören

1992 Oscar Larrauri

1991 John Winter

1990 Bernd Schneider

1989 Bob Wollek

1988 John Winter

1987 Volker Weidler

1986 Klaus Ludwig

1985 Jochen Mass

1984 Henri Pescarolo

1983 Bob Wollek

1982 Bob Wollek

1981 Bob Wollek

1980 John Fitzpatrick

1979 Klaus Ludwig

1978 Bob Wollek

1977 Bob Wollek

1976 Bob Wollek

1975 Claude Haldi

1974 John Fitzpatrick

1973 Clemens Schickentanz

1972 John Fitzpatrick

1971 Erwin Kremer

1970 Gijs van Lennep

Pic of Christian courtesy Porsche