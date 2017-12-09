Marshall Pruett Podcast Catch Up

RACER’s Marshall Pruett has been hard at work as the we reach the end of 2017, producing some more awesome podcasts. Some are in-car audio, some are in-depth interviews, and one is a quick-fire Q&As.

The first is in-car from the Jaguar XJR-5 from the Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Just listen to that 6.0-litre V12 engine!

The second is a more in-depth podcast, a round-table chat with Mazda Team Joest’s 2018 driver line-up. Mazda Motorsports boss John Doonan opens the discussion and passes the mic to Spencer Pigot, Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez, Harry Tincknell, and Jonathan Bomarito. The only omission was Rene Rast, but it’s nevertheless a must-listen as the 2018 IMSA season approaches.

Next up is a sit down with Patrick Long, who let’s not forget, is still winning championships on a yearly basis – and was crowned PWC champion this year. It’s a look back on his stunning career, and how it’s progressed.

Fourth on the list, more in-car, this time the Porsche 911 RSR, which has become a fan favourite, not only for its dashing looks, but for its savage engine note. There’s trackside and on-board audio of the car’s incredible 4.0-litre flat-6 engine. No time to explain, get listening!

Here’s another ‘Who The Hell Are You?’ podcast, featuring Andy Lally. This is a quick-fire Q&A with some smart, and funny questions mixed in.

And finally, here’s the most recent episode, looking at Michael Shank Racing’s 2018 IMSA GTD programme with Acura, and its new venture into IndyCar. Enjoy!