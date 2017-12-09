Paul Ricard Resurfaced

With Paul Ricard Circuit due to hold the reinstated French Grand Prix on 24 June 2018 work is well underway on a comprehensive refurbishment and rebuild of the Le Castellet facility

Monday, December 4 saw a total resurfacing get underway with planing of 5 cm out off the current surface and the laying of a new asphalt beginning (there are 90 000 m2 of surface to be treated).

The planned modification of three current corners has also begun:

La Verrerie (T1) will become tighter but with the entry widened to help ensure clean starts! then to create a technical curve with big braking.

T5 and T15) are both being widened to increase corner speeds and to offer better overtaking opportunities.

The famously comfy pit garages are undergoing refurbishment too with the flooring being renewed, and the pitlane totally resurfaced too.

Much work has already been completed, including the installation of a new pedestrian bridge over the Mistral Straight, and preparatory work on the outer paddock, but there is a huge amount still to be done including construction of a new press centre, the old room had fabulous views – and sadly those can draw a hefty fee, the new one is set to be sited with no view of the track.

The main paddock is set to be remodelled with safety fencing around the track, three new spectator entry points on the west side of the facility and a new position display tower.

The first major events to be held at the remodelled circuit will be the 30 hour test that will form the 2018 FIA WEC Prologue followed by the sister event for the ELMS and then the season opener for the European Series on 14-15 April – We’re sure everything will be finished by then and there will be absolutely no issues whatsoever!