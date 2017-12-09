Porsche Confirm Plans to Enter Four GTE Pro 911 RSRs at Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche has announced this evening at its annual Night of Champions at the Porsche Museum in Zuffenhausen, Stuttgart, that the factory intends to request four entries in the GTE Pro category of the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The effort will include, of course, both planned full season FIA WEC Porsche 911 RSRs which Porsche hope will be joined on the entry by the pair of cars run in the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship by CORE Autosport.

Whilst the factory team has run more than four cars at Le Mans before it has never done so in the GT categories.

The #91 car is set to be crewed by WEC returnee Gianmaria Bruni who will share the #91 Porsche with full season partner Richard Lietz with Fred Makowiecki joining for Le Mans.

The second full season WEC car, #92 will see full season returnees Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen joined by Laurens Vanthoor.

The IMSA pair will see car #93 car field 2015 Petit Le Mans winners Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber and Patrick Pilet.

Timo Bernhard, Romain Dumas and Sven Müller will crew the the #94 Porsche.