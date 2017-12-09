Porsche Factory GT Crews For 2018 In Brief

After a quick fire round of announcements this evening from Porsche here’s a full list of where Porsche have place their factory talent for 2018.

In all it accounts for 13 factory drivers – 12 of whom (Dirk Werner the odd man out) are rostered for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

FIA WEC

LM GTE Pro

#91 – Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz

#92 – Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen

Le Mans 24 Hours

#91 – Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frédéric Makowiecki

#92 – Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor

#93 – Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber

#94 – Timo Bernhard, Romain Dumas, Sven Müller

IMSA

GTLM

#911 – Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet

#912 – Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor

IMSA – NAEC

#911 – Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Frédéric Makowiecki

#912 – Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, Gianmaria Bruni

GT3 Programmes

Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup (Manthey Racing) and IGTC (Bathurst, Laguna Seca, Spa, Suzuka – Teams TBA)

Romain Dumas, Frédéric Makowiecki and Dirk Werner

Nürburgring 24 Hours (Manthey Racing)

#911 – Earl Bamber, Kevin Estre, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor

#912 – Romain Dumas, Richard Lietz, Frédéric Makowiecki, Nick Tandy.

ADAC GT Masters (Team 75 Bernhard)

Timo Bernhard, Kevin Estre

Porsche Young Professionals

(to be sponsored by Porsche on the Global GT Scene)

Dennis Olsen

Matt Campbell

Matteo Cairoli

Mathieu Jaminet

Porsche Juniors

To be supported by Porsche in the 2018 Porsche Supercup

Julien Andlauer

Thomas Preining