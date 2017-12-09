Porsche Factory GT Crews For 2018 In Brief

After a quick fire round of announcements this evening from Porsche here’s a full list of where Porsche have place their factory talent for 2018.
In all it accounts for 13 factory drivers – 12 of whom (Dirk Werner the odd man out) are rostered for the Le Mans 24 Hours.
FIA WEC
LM GTE Pro
#91 – Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz
#92 – Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen
Le Mans 24 Hours
#91 – Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz, Frédéric Makowiecki
#92 – Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor
#93 – Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Earl Bamber
#94 – Timo Bernhard, Romain Dumas, Sven Müller
IMSA
GTLM
#911 – Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet
#912 – Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor
IMSA – NAEC
#911 – Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, Frédéric Makowiecki
#912 – Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, Gianmaria Bruni
GT3 Programmes
Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup (Manthey Racing) and IGTC (Bathurst, Laguna Seca, Spa, Suzuka – Teams TBA)
Romain Dumas, Frédéric Makowiecki and Dirk Werner
Nürburgring 24 Hours (Manthey Racing)
#911 – Earl Bamber, Kevin Estre, Patrick Pilet, Laurens Vanthoor
#912 – Romain Dumas, Richard Lietz, Frédéric Makowiecki, Nick Tandy.
ADAC GT Masters (Team 75 Bernhard)
Timo Bernhard, Kevin Estre
Porsche Young Professionals
(to be sponsored by Porsche on the Global GT Scene)
Dennis Olsen
Matt Campbell
Matteo Cairoli
Mathieu Jaminet
Porsche Juniors
To be supported by Porsche in the 2018 Porsche Supercup
Julien Andlauer
Thomas Preining