Wright Motorsport Confirms IMSA Entry For 2018

2017 Pirelli World Challenge GT champion-winning team Wright Motorsports will be returning to endurance competition in 2018 with a full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entry.

The team will race a Porsche 911 GT3 R in GTD with American Porsche factory driver Patrick Long and Danish Porsche selected driver Christina Nielsen at the wheel for the season.

“I am very pleased to have this great opportunity come together in such a short time. It is a tremendous opportunity to be heading back into the endurance racing arena with such a strong program. In my experience, I haven’t seen too many driver combinations better to compete for a championship then what I think we will see in Patrick Long and Christina Nielsen,” said Wright Motorsports team principal, John Wright.

“I’m also very happy to have Patrick back for the 2018 season” continued Wright.

“Coming off this year’s championships, our momentum could not be stronger than it is now. I am looking forward to working with Christina and seeing her back behind the wheel of a Porsche. We have tried to make something happen in the past, but due to different circumstances we were never able to pull anything together. The stars have aligned to make it possible for this year and hopefully years to come.”

Entering her fourth full season in the WeatherTech Championship, Nielsen will join the Ohio-based team as the back-to-back GTD class champion (2016 and 2017) and runner-up for the title in 2015. At just 25 years old, she’s the title as the first woman to win a major sportscar championship in the United States.

While she has seen success racing with a variety of manufacturers, 2018 will mark a return home for Nielsen, who carries a deep bench of Porsche experience. She’s driven with the German marque in Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, the ADAC GT Masters, the GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East, the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge USA, and select IMSA WeatherTech Championship races in 2014.

“I’ve had a great run for the last three years, but it won’t be easy to do what I’ve already done,” she said. “For me the biggest thing is to go into 2018 without relying on any previous results. We’ll start from scratch beginning with Daytona and go from there.

“I’m also really looking forward to being back with Porsche. I’ve known John Wright since 2014 when I raced against him in the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge. We’ve always tried to put something together, but there was never the right opportunity. Luckily an opportunity came up for 2018 and we were there to both grab it.

“I know I’ll be working with some very experienced and competent people who know what it takes and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

No stranger to Wright Motorsports, Long will be entering his third consecutive season with the group. Still fresh off of his 2017 Pirelli World Challenge championships with the John Wright-led team, the Californian has proven to be tremendously competitive in the Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with Wright Motorsports for the 2018 season. We will have our work cut out for us starting the season with two of the biggest international endurance races in sports car racing, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, but I am confident in the group’s ability,” Long said.

“Christina has been on an amazing run with her two titles over the last two years and I want to blend that momentum with our 2017 title and aim for victories right out of the box. I’m very excited to get things started at Daytona.”